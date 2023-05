TOP BIDDERS: The biggest recent winning bids around the state

1. AMOUNT: $16,203,416

AWARDED TO: A. W. Oakes and Son Incorporated, Racine

PROJECT: WisDot February “23” Highway Letting 22, New Berlin Moorland Road; W Beloit Road to W National Ave, CTH O Waukesha Co. : Grade, Sanitary Sewer, Water Main, Storm Sewer, Base, Concrete Pavement, Asphalt Pavement, Curb & Gutter, Sidewalk, Signing, Signals, Lighting, Pavement Marking.

2. AMOUNT: $5,203,357

AWARDED TO: Advance Construction, Inc., Green Bay

PROJECT: Burnett Sanitary District No. 1, Burnett Sanitary District No. 1 – Regionalization to Beaver Dam

3. AMOUNT: $1,863,071

AWARDED TO: Haas Sons, Inc., Thorp

PROJECT: City of Greenwood, A: W Miller St (Reese to Main St), Stafford Ave (Miller to Termini), B: Lift Station Rd (Miller to Termini) C: Utility Service Extensions

4. AMOUNT: $1,840,422

AWARDED TO: Francis Melvin, Inc., Abbotsford

PROJECT: City of Park Falls, 2023 Water Improvement Project

5. AMOUNT: $1,549,000

AWARDED TO: Pepper Construction Company of Wisconsin, LLC

PROJECT: General Prime Contractor Bidders, Fire Suppression System Renovation, Warf Building, University of Wisconsin, Madison

6. AMOUNT: $1,544,694

AWARDED TO: Jossart Brothers, Inc., De Pere

PROJECT: Village of Greenville, STH 76 and Hillview Road Sanitary Sewer & Water Main Construction, Contract B-23

7. AMOUNT: $1,511,811

AWARDED TO: Stark Pavement Corporation, Brookfield

PROJECT: City of Oak Creek, 2023 Road Improvement Projects

8. AMOUNT: $1,358,509

AWARDED TO: Integrity Grading & Excavating, Inc., Schofield

PROJECT: City of Wausau, 2023 Downtown Mall Redevelopment

9. AMOUNT: $921,526

AWARDED TO: Earth, Inc., Arpin

PROJECT: City of Wausau, Northwestern and Greenwood Hills Lift Stations

10. AMOUNT: $784,741

AWARDED TO: Gerke Excavating, Inc., Tomah

PROJECT: City of La Crosse, 2023 Curb & Gutter with Utilities (North)