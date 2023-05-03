CornerStone One adds Miller, Nissen to team

Brookfield-based CornerStone One has announced the additions of George Miller as manager of the firm’s growing HVAC Division and Howie Nissen as a site utility project manager.

Miller, who joins CornerStone One from Butters-Fetting in Milwaukee, will manage the HVAC division that has been added to the list of services offered by the commercial plumbing and mechanical contractor. In this new role as HVAC Division manager, Miller will be responsible for securing work, meeting sales trajectories and continuing to establish CornerStone One in the HVAC division.

As site utility project manager, Nissen will handle site utility contracts, change orders, pricing and account management for a variety of clients. Before moving to CornerStone One, Nissen spent seven years at MJ Construction, where he worked on projects for Harley-Davidson, Amtrak and others.

Nissen says that his experience as a heavy equipment operator – during which he ran everything from excavators to wheel loaders – has helped give him a unique perspective when managing projects on the ground.