Federal funds has Revitalize Milwaukee ‘poised’ for lead paint reduction program

Revitalize Milwaukee on Monday announced a new round of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to support its Lead Hazard Reduction Program (LHRP). This will reduce hazardous lead paint in Milwaukee homes.

ARPA funding is available to control or reduce lead paint hazards for low-income residents living in homes and units, Revitalize Milwaukee officials said. Homes built in Milwaukee before 1978 may have lead paint and homes built before 1950 usually have the highest concentration, and lead dust can cause poisoning in adults and developing children, officials added.

With federal funding, the LHRP-ARPA program is poised to complete hundreds of lead abatement projects across the city, CEO of Revitalize Milwaukee Lynnea Katz-Petted noted.

“We are empowered to bring this program and service to so many deserving homeowners and tenants. Amazing partnerships with new vendors and contractors have developed. We are poised to complete hundreds of lead abatement projects and protect as many kids and families as we can. The environmental health of those we serve remains our focus,” Katz-Petted said in a statement.

The program is funded through a city sub-award of ARPA from June of 2022 through December 2026, officials added. President Joe Biden signed ARPA back in 2021.

Revitalize Milwaukee works with homeowners, occupants, local health departments and community partners to provide abatement services for those affected by an ongoing health crisis, officials said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), lead-based paint and lead-contaminated dust are among the most widespread and hazardous sources of lead exposure for young children in the U.S. There are around 29 million housing units with lead-based paint hazards and around 2.6 million are home to young children, CDC officials added.

The LHRP-ARPA Program has been launched for 2023 and Revitalize Milwaukee is accepting referrals through the City of Milwaukee Health Department, officials said. Children must be tested for lead exposure first before crews can work on select properties inside Milwaukee. Those seeking eligibility requirements can go to freehomerepairs.org/leadhazardreductionarpa.

Revitalize Milwaukee provides free home repairs to low-income homeowners and has fixed 4,000 homes since its inception in 2000, officials added.

Lead paint isn’t the only lead-related problem for Milwaukee homes in beyond. Lead pipes have also had federal attention for years.

From April 25, 2014 to Oct. 15, 2015, nearly 100,000 Flint, Mich. residents were exposed to lead when the drinking water source was switched from the Detroit Water Authority to the Flint Water System, according to the CDC.

In response to the Flint water crisis, Congress authorized funding, through the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation (WIIN) Act of 2016, for CDC to establish a voluntary Flint lead exposure registry.

A four-year, $14.4M non-research grant was awarded on August 1, 2017 to a consortium of investigators from Michigan State University (MSU) in partnership with the City of Flint and the Greater Flint Health Coalition, and others. In 2021, CDC awarded MSU $3.6M to continue the Flint Registry for an additional year, the CDC’s website states.

NPR reported that the Flint water crisis became so bad that then President Obama declared a state of emergency.