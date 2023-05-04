Century Fence Company starts pavement marking replacement in northwest Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced Gov. Tony Evers signed a $909,337 contract with Pewaukee-based Century Fence Company for a regionwide pavement marking replacement project. Construction will kick off May 8.

WisDOT plans to replace epoxy paint highway markings throughout the Northwest Region, transportation department officials said. Crews will place pavement markings in the following highways in order, with other locations to follow after completion.

U.S. Highway 12, Jackson County, Black River Falls to Monroe County Line

Wisconsin Highway 93, Trempealeau County; WIS 95 in Arcadia to A Street in Independence

WIS 35, Pepin and Buffalo counties: WIS 25 north of Nelson to Elm Street in Stockholm

WIS 29, Dunn County: U.S. 12 East of Interstate 94 to 1010th Avenue

WIS 37, Eau Claire County: WIS 85 to Lowes Creek Bridge southwest of Eau Claire

WIS 170, Dunn County: County Road D north of Tainter Lake to WIS 40 in Colfax

U.S. 63, St. Croix County: County DD north of Baldwin to WIS 64 east of New Richmond

Motorists will encounter lane closures controlled by flagging operations while crews paint, WisDOT officials added. Construction will continue from May and wrap up in October.

WisDOT will post information for traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates through @WisDOTnorthwest and the region’s 511 website.

Drivers are reminded using cell phones in work zones is illegal in Wisconsin, WisDOT officials noted. Alerts and updates aren’t intended for use while driving.