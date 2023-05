TOP BIDDERS: The biggest recent winning bids around the state

1. AMOUNT: $16,203,416

AWARDED TO: A. W. Oakes and Son Incorporated, Racine

PROJECT: WisDot February “23” Highway Letting 22, New Berlin Moorland Road; W Beloit Road to W National Ave, CTH O Waukesha Co.: Grade, Sanitary Sewer, Water Main, Storm Sewer, Base, Concrete Pavement, Asphalt Pavement, Curb & Gutter, Sidewalk, Signing, Signals, Lighting, Pavement Marking.

2. AMOUNT: $5,634,000

AWARDED TO: Cardinal Construction Co., Inc., Fond du Lac

PROJECT: General Prime Contractor Bidders, Water System Improvements, Waupun Central Generating Plant, Department of Corrections, Waupun

3. AMOUNT: $3,966,693

AWARDED TO: Joe Daniels Construction Co., Inc., Madison

PROJECT: General Prime Contractor Bidders, Utility Corridor Renovation, Linden Drive and Chamberlin-Sterling Hall, University of Wisconsin – Madison

4. AMOUNT: $2,165,919

AWARDED TO: J.P. Cullen & Sons, Inc., Janesville

PROJECT: General Prime Contractor Bidders, Parking Ramp Repairs, Union and Sandburg Hall, University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee

5. AMOUNT: $1,238,670

AWARDED TO: American Asphalt of Wisconsin, Inc., Wausau

PROJECT: General Prime Contractor Bidders, Asphalt Replacement, Lincoln Hills & Copper Lake Schools, Department of Corrections, Irma

6. AMOUNT: $864,000

AWARDED TO: Illingworth-Kilgust Mechanical, Inc., Milwaukee

PROJECT: MEP Bidders, Camp Randall Stadium Heated Field, University of Wisconsin – Madison (Mechanical)

7. AMOUNT: $793,330

AWARDED TO: Earth, Inc., Arpin

PROJECT: Adams County, Petenwell Park West End Expansion Area

8. AMOUNT: $792,930

AWARDED TO: BCMI Construction

PROJECT: City of West Bend, C23-06, Parking Lots – Vine St. and Regner Park

9. AMOUNT: $702,660

AWARDED TO: Northeast Asphalt, Inc., Waukesha

PROJECT: School District of Waupaca, Waupaca High School Parking Lot Redevelopment Project

10. AMOUNT: $702,660

AWARDED TO: Haas Sons, Inc., Thorp

PROJECT: City of Wausau, 48th Avenue Sanitary Interceptor Replacement