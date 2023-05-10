Engineering firm HNTB leases two more floors in downtown Milwaukee Two-Fifty building

Engineering firm HNTB on Tuesday announced it leased the 19th and 20th floors at the Two-Fifty building on East Wisconsin Avenue in Milwaukee’s downtown after a sharp increase in its full-time work force after a year and a half. Officials added the company increased its full-time workforce by over 55% in the last three years.

There are a total of 125 professionals working for HNTB in Milwaukee, and more than 180 professionals with 38 interns and co-ops are working in Wisconsin this summer, firm officials noted. The extra space will provide room for 20 additional members.

Ashley Booth, HTNB Wisconsin office leader and vice president said that the company needed the additional office space as it continued to attract and retain top talent.

“As an organization, HNTB firmly believes that our performance and culture are driven by being together. As we continue to attract and retain top talent in a rewarding and dynamic office environment, this drives our need for additional office space. Our expanded presence in Milwaukee’s vibrant downtown area continues to allow us to effectively serve our clients, while providing an environment in which our professionals continue to thrive,” Booth said in a statement.

As previously reported by The Daily Reporter, HNTB announced in April it leased office space in the Boardwalk Building in Ashwaubenon in the Green Bay area.

HNTB works with organizations such as the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, cities of Milwaukee and Madison, Milwaukee County and the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District, company officials added. The firm worked on projects like Interstate 94 East-West, the Hop Streetcar, the incoming CONNECT (East-West) Bus Rapid Transit and Fiserv Forum.