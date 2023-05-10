EPIC Mystery

Mystery exterior and landscaping. Bill Fritsch Interior feature stairwell with a Sherlock Holmes door. Bill Fritsch

The view looking up from the bottom of the stairwell, showing a starry ceiling feature. Bill Fritsch Interior view of elevator featuring the color-coded silhouettes of Clue characters, and flooring based on the Clue playing board. Bill Fritsch





Agatha Christie. Sherlock Holmes. Nancy Drew.

Those are some of the writers and characters that served as the inspiration for Mystery, a 97,000-square-foot building that opened last year on Epic System’s Storybook Campus.

From its roof accents to secret conference rooms, Mystery’s architecture and interior design take inspiration from the manors and estates found in classic mystery tales.

The building consists of a concrete substructure and a structural steel superstructure. The concrete grade beam foundations strategically disperse the building load over top of an existing 27-acre, three-story underground parking structure.

Building on top of an existing parking structure posed several challenges, the most notable being the stringent load limitations. Proper equipment planning and site utilization for material storage was imperative. Strict rules had to be followed when placing heavy equipment, like crawler cranes and boom lifts, on top of the parking structure to ensure that the construction loading was properly dispersed.

Another challenge during construction were the safety risks brought on by the pandemic.

“Our trades men and women were all assigned a permanent partner that they worked with every day and each trade had to be separated for break and lunch, a time traditionally spent together,” said Susan Matthews, marketing director for Findorff, which served as general contractor on the project.

“Social distancing and face masks that fogged safety glasses became just a normal part of every day. Due to travel restrictions, our architect and structural engineer were unable to travel to the site.

Therefore, many of our site walks and inspections were performed virtually.”