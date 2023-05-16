raSmith’s Stollenwerk honored with Impact Award

raSmith’s Genevieve Stollenwerk has received the American Public Works Association Wisconsin Chapter 2023 Outstanding New Member Impact Award.

The award recognizes new or young APWA-WI members who have demonstrated an initial commitment to the profession and the association and show potential for future growth within the association. Stollenwerk, a civil engineer, was also recently elected as secretary of the APWA-WI chapter and will serve in this role for the next three years.

Stollenwerk has been a member of raSmith’s municipal services division since 2017. In her current role, she has contributed to and led multiple design efforts for several municipalities throughout Wisconsin. Some of her past design efforts include the Park Court reconstruction in the village of Sturtevant, the village of Mount Pleasant and village of Sturtevant annual paving programs, and the 95th Street reconstruction in the village of Pleasant Prairie. Stollenwerk has also been a lead construction representative for roadway and underground utilities within the city of New Berlin, the village of Sturtevant, and the village of Mount Pleasant.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.