Blumenfeld tours UW-Parkside’s ongoing solar energy project

Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) Secretary-Designee Kathy Blumenfeld and University of Wisconsin-Parkside officials on Wednesday toured an ongoing state solar field construction project, visited an operating solar field and toured other sustainable efforts on campus in Somers.

Madison-based McKinstry and Madison-based Westphal & Co. are building a solar array over a former parking lot in the northeast side of campus, UW-Parkside Chief Facilities Officer John Bruch told The Daily Reporter. The campus will use 100% of the energy it generates, and the proceeds will fund other campus sustainability efforts, Bruch added.

Crews drove a total of 700 piles 13 feet into the ground for the incoming solar field and the panels used will be bifacial and follow the sun throughout the day, a site supervisor said. Having two faces on a solar panel allows it to generate more energy.

DOA officials viewed an existing 10-acre solar farm leased by We Energies east of the UW-Parkside Facilities Management Building, according to the university. The 2.25-Megawatt array was designed, contracted and constructed by We Energies and the electricity generated is enough to power around 400 homes, university officials added.

The current solar array project is funded through the State Building Program, DOA officials added.

“This is exactly the innovation we want to see, both from an energy efficiency standpoint and how (UW-Parkside) intertwined it with learning. We know a green economy is in our future, so we’re excited about opportunities for students here to get engaged and be part of the ecosystem that is greening up our state and our economy,” Blumenfeld told The Daily Reporter.

Gov. Tony Evers and the Office of Sustainability and Clean Energy on Wednesday released the Clean Energy Plan Progress Report, which lists goals the Evers Administration finished since it released the statewide Clean Energy Plan. The plan was released a little over one year ago from Wednesday.