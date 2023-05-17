Lake Church Inn, Tavern and Grill fire ‘total loss’

A fire that broke out at the Lake Church Inn, Tavern and Grill in Belgium, Wis. Tuesday has resulted in a “total loss,” Ozaukee County officials said, noting no injuries were reported.

“The fire, which appeared to have started in the kitchen area, quickly spread to the remainder of the structure,” said Ozaukee County Sheriff Corporal Jacob Buscher.

At approximately 5:37 p.m. Tuesday, the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 600 block of CTH D in the Town of Belgium for the report of a structure fire at restaurant, according to Buscher.

“Upon deputies’ arrival, black smoke was showing from the exterior of the structure. All employees and patrons of the tavern were evacuated,” Buscher. said.

Although no injuries were reported, an employee was evaluated on scene due to exposure to heavy smoke, said Buscher.

The fire was extinguished shortly after midnight after assistance from several agencies.

“The structure is a total loss and has been partially demolished as part of firefighting operations. CTH D between Lake Church Rd. and Harrington Beach State Park was closed for approximately 6 hours while crews were on scene,” Buscher added.

The cause of the fire is undetermined but does not appear to be suspicious in nature, Buscher noted.

Responding Fire Departments included the Belgium Fire Department, Waubeka Fire Department, Random Lake Fire Department, Saukville Fire Department, Cedar Grove Fire Department, Fredonia Fire Department, Southern Ozaukee Fire Department, Port Washington Fire Department, Grafton Fire Department, Newburg Fire Department, Fillmore Fire Department, Cedarburg Fire Department, North Shore Fire Department, West Bend Fire Department, Oostburg Fire Department, Silver Creek Fire Department, Jackson Fire Department, Adell Fire Department, Waldo Fire Department, Boltonville Fire Department, Cascade Fire Department, and the Town of Wilson Fire Department.

WE Energies, Lanser’s Towing, and Jentges Excavating also assisted on scene.