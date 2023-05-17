U.K.-inspired restaurant opening at Bayshore Town Center

Buchanan’s, a U.K.-inspired pub offering “classic fare with a Midwestern twist,” plans to open its doors this Summer at Bayshore Town Center.

The new restaurant will be located on the second level of the Rotunda across from ACX Cinemas and Backlot Pizza + Kitchen, in area previously occupied by Bar Louie.

Buchanan’s will offer an extensive selection of whiskey, craft beers and bourbon, as well as cocktails in a supper club-like atmosphere, according to Bayshore officials.

The U.K.-inspired menu will feature Scottish, Irish and British dishes ranging from Shepherd’s Pie to Fish and Chips.

The pub, built in conjunction with ACX Cinemas, will offer a spot to watch sporting events and catch a meal before or after going to see a movie, officials said.

“We’re excited to extend a warm Celtic welcome to Buchanans,” said Mary Mokwa, senior general manager, BAYSHORE.

“Buchanan’s will provide an environment unlike any other, a true hallmark of what we aspire to provide our guests at BAYSHORE—unique and memorable experiences,” Buchanan added.