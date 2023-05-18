Ascendium Corporate Headquarters

Ascendium Education Group envisioned a new headquarters facility that would be a physical representation of their values, priorities and ambitions. AJ Brown Imaging | AJ Brown The narrow and highly transparent structure extends east-west across the sloping site, providing abundant natural daylight throughout the three-story facility; glazing covers close to 80% of the building’s exterior. The Boldt Co.

Visitors to the facility are greeted through a dramatic pair of 12-foot glass doors that open into a light-filled lobby. Exposed white terrazzo and concrete stairs appear to float within this glass box. The finished building captures the client's objective to create a premier office design that exhibits a modern, minimalist and open environment with an abundance of natural light.





When Ascendium Education Group leaders began envisioning how a new headquarters for the nonprofit might look, a few things came to mind.

The student loan guarantor wanted a facility that would be a physical representation of the institution’s values, priorities and ambitions.

“Ascendium’s charitable mission can be encapsulated as a focus on elevating opportunity for America’s most vulnerable cohorts. Its vision for this building is to serve as an iconic beacon of hope and enduring commitment to that end and a symbol and rallying point for equity and inclusion,” said Richard George, chairman, president and CEO of Ascendium Education Group.

Boldt served as the general contractor on the nonprofit’s new headquarters. Located on Madison’s east side in the American Center Business Park, the narrow and highly transparent structure extends east-west across the site, providing natural daylight throughout the three-story facility.

As a location that hosts training sessions and events, the facility is structured to welcome staff and visitors alike. Visitors are greeted through a pair of 12-foot glass doors that open into a light-filled lobby on the building’s middle level.

Exposed white terrazzo and concrete stairs to the upper and lower floors promote visibility and encourage staff to interact with co-workers. An illuminated glass wall anchors the two-story reception space with a serrated design that is mimicked throughout both the interior and exterior.

“This dynamic facility is a stunning example of architectural refinement and modern design, reflecting the organization’s aspirational mission to help students overcome barriers and find success,” said Amalia Flatley, marketing manager for Boldt.