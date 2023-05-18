Ascent’s exterior. New Land Development Ascent’s 25th floor balcony. Nate Vomhof

Ascent’s 7th floor pool. New Land Development Ascent’s fireplace. New Land Development





Ascent stands out — literally — for a number of reasons.

At 284 feet, it’s the world’s tallest mass timber structure. The building features 259 luxury apartments, retail space an elevated pool and sky deck.

Construction on Ascent began in May 2020 and was completed just over two years later, in August 2022. C.D. Smith Construction was the general contractor.

“The impact and interest in Ascent was tremendous over the last 24 months of the building and it continues. With international notoriety and interest in the timber structure, many have traveled from afar to film, visit and touch the facility firsthand,” said Molly Haack, senior marketing specialist with C.D. Smith.

Located in one of Milwaukee’s most desirable neighborhoods, this mixed-use retail and luxury apartment building is just steps away from the city’s top cultural attractions.

“This project was successful in many ways,” Haack said. “One, in particular, was our efforts in preconstruction. Gathering with all the stakeholders consistently and often and keeping communication open always ensures the best outcomes for all.”

Preparation for the build included extensive burn testing, building code and virtual design. Building information modeling played a vital role in the build’s success, as well as timber procurement and years of preconstruction collaboration.

“Through our virtual design and construction efforts, the design and construction trades met virtually to coordinate every aspect of the building prior to construction,” Haack said. “By doing so, we estimate that we eliminated over 90% of all re-work that results in significant material waste reduction.”