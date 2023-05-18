Aurora Medical Center in Sheboygan County. Mortenson Aurora Medical Center in Sheboygan County. Mortenson

Mortenson Aurora Medical Center in Sheboygan County. Mortenson





Call it the hospital of the future.

The new Aurora Medical Center-Sheboygan County is a state-of-the art health care facility that replaced an old hospital. With 113 beds, it offers general surgery, behavioral health, back and spine, pulmonology, imaging services and a lab and pharmacy.

The 453,000-square-foot facility was built on a 56-acre site and includes a new inpatient tower, diagnostic and treatment center, and medical office building. It features an expanded Level 4 Trauma Center, inpatient and outpatient surgical services, a pediatric unit, inpatient adult and adolescent behavioral health services, and an advanced center for cardiology and orthopedics.

The 115,000-square-foot medical office building is home to 36 specialty providers who collaborate with the hospital in areas such as orthopedics, sports health, women’s health, cardiology, pulmonology and general surgery. There is also a neonatal intensive care unit.

In addition to providing top-notch medical services, the Aurora campus offers an abundance of amenities for the community, including conference space for health-related programming, outdoor sports facilities for area students and teams, a cafe and a retail pharmacy. The campus also takes advantage of its natural wooded setting by providing a walking trail, a healing garden and an outdoor staff respite area.

Mortenson served as a general contractor on the project. Construction began in June 2019 and was completed in January 2022.

Advocate Aurora Health systemwide leadership and HGA were among the other stakeholders.

“The team learned many lessons about specifying and procuring services and equipment through the course of the project,” said Lauren Giannini, marketing coordinator at Mortenson.