View from the entry to the Community Room where a variety of community events support the neighborhood and congregation. John Magnoski View of the coffee shop that serves as an incubator to drive training. John Magnoski

The Community Space supports gathering in a welcoming atmosphere. John Magnoski The Welcome Room provides additional space to gather and support the variety of social services provided by the church. John Magnoski





A former furniture store on Milwaukee’s north side has found new life. Some even might say it has been born again.

The Evolve Church on North 76th Street was completed in September to much fanfare. The church was founded in 2019 in the Rev. Kenneth’s Lock’s living room. Over the next few years, the congregation outgrew that space, and Lock needed a new home to spread the gospel.

The site on North 76th Street was chosen because it offered an opportunity to reuse an existing building. Catalyst Construction was hired to be the general contractor on the project, which took around a year and a half to complete.

“The heart of the building is a large community room that serves as a gathering space,” said Kailey DuFrane, marketing assistant with HGA, which provided architecture services. “With a variety of seating types, it serves not only as pre- and post-function space for services but is also leveraged to support the neighborhood.

“This space was designed as a welcoming hub where the church holds sessions for financial counseling, career advancement training, youth counseling and many other free services to help uplift the community.”

The church also features a children’s wing with three large classrooms, a dance studio, child-sized toilet facilities and an indoor play area.

The design of the church features cost-effective building products used in creative ways. The ceiling clouds are angled to moderate the offset nature of the floor plan. Light fixtures at the main area serve to form a cross that draws you to the center where the entrance to the sanctuary is located.