Green Bay Packaging Folding Carton Addition

The Green Bay Packaging Board Room. Harle Photography GBP’s employee break room. Harle Photography

GBP’s gym with wall windows. Harle Photography GBP’s employee locker room. Harle Photography





Green Bay Packaging has long been a champion of the environment.

That commitment to sustainability was front and center during one of its latest improvements — the folding carton addition.

“The building’s addition reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to sustainability,” said Molly Haack, senior marketing specialist with C.D. Smith Construction, the general contractor on the project. “With the help of the Focus on Energy program for design assistance, we incorporated sustainable features, such as energy-efficient doors and windows.”

Green Bay Packaging is a vertically integrated paperboard manufacturing company that operates 38 divisions in 17 states with a global presence in Mexico and Canada. Headquartered in Green Bay, the company has more than $2 billion in annual sales and over 4,000 employees.

With the folding carton addition, the two primary goals were to increase production and storage capacity and to enhance the work environment. Offices feature floor-to-ceiling windows for natural light and a gym with state-of-the-art equipment.

The project presented many challenged for C.D. Smith’s team.

“Due to the grades of the site, stormwater management and the existing structure, the new addition’s finished floor needed to be 2 feet higher than the existing building,” Haack said. “We constructed a ramp inside the addition to effectively erase the height difference so employees can easily move between the two buildings.

“We also encountered a delay in receiving the building’s roofing materials, but we overcame it by adjusting the project’s schedule. Despite kicking off the project at the height of the pandemic, we were fortunate not to experience any additional supply chain issues.”