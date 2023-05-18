Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District – Middleton High School Campus

In recent years, the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District has experienced continued growth.
In order to accommodate a larger student body, voters in 2018 approved two school referendums to expand its facilities. Findorff was hired to oversee the complex project, which included demolition, remodeling and new construction.
The Clark Street Community School and Middleton High School were merged into one campus, while the community school building was converted into an Early Learning Center. The district and project team’s goal was to modernize the high school into an educational facility that members of the community could benefit from for generations.
Nearly two-thirds of the school was reconstructed, with remodeled classroom updates, a terrace space and open hallway layouts that encourage collaboration and visibility from classroom to classroom.
Other highlights include a black box theater, state-of-the-art technology education spaces, dedicated art classrooms, a hip-hop recording studio and a dance studio.
“The project goals were accomplished through close collaboration with building partners and frequent and proactive communication with the district,” said Molly Daugherty, marketing specialist with Findorff.
The project was built during the pandemic, which created significant challenges with material procurement. Material lead times were significantly lengthened, which required the construction team to think ahead and find ways to store material on site when possible.
During the construction process, Findorff partnered with the district and local subcontractors to host Construction Camp. Local students spent four hours daily learning about construction and different careers in the trades and were then offered hands-on experience to test out activities that would be found on a construction site.
Middleton High School Campus
Project size: Square footage: Total Complete Building = 569,500, North Addition = 218,004, South Addition = 83,133, Alteration = 63,522
Cost: Referendum amount: $89,691,370
Owner: Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District
General contractor: Findorff
Architect: EUA
Engineer: Structural: raSmith, Mechanical: MEP Associates
Subcontractors: North American Mechanical, Pieper Electric, Parisi Construction, Federal Rent-A-Fence, Wolf Paving & Excavating Co, The Bruce Company of Wisconsin, North American Mechanical, Pac-Van, Special Projects Group, RG Huston Co., McFarlane Manufacturing Co., Bader Lange Ventures dba Hatch Building Supply, Lycon, CM Morris Group, K&B Flooring Solutions dba L&A Crystal, Maly Roofing Company, West Wilson Holdings dba Metal Design, Zander Solutions, H.J. Martin & Son, Central Ceiling Systems, Mainstage Theatrical Supply, Blair Fire Protection, Payne and Dolan, Raymond P Cattell, The Boelter Companies, Central Door Solutions, Badger Daylighting Corp., County Materials Corporation, Commercial Masonry Supply, Nonn’s Flooring, Badger Railing, Braun Thyssenkrupp Elevator, Hillcraft of Wisconsin, Wynn O Jones & Associates, Quikrete Holdings dba The Quikrete Companies, Floor 360, Schmidt Custom Floors, Floor Coatings Pro, LaForce, JWC Building Specialties, Block Iron & Supply Co, KMBruckner dba Hartwig’s Custom Window Coverings, Klein Dickert Company, Momchilovich Drywall, Professional Audio Designs, Graber Manufacturing, NSEQ Company dba Northstar Equipment, Air Flow Architectural, Spancrete, McGowan Architecture, Robotics Services, Cobra Concrete Cutting Services Co., Pro Cyc, Peter Albrecht Company, Century Fence Company, Olympus Lockers & Storage Products, L&W Supply Corporation, Wenger Corporation, Ideal Crane Rental, Gordy’s Concrete Pumping Service, Bay Building Supplies, Marling Lumber Company, Fly Me Flag, MacArthur Co. dba Milwaukee Insulation, Overhead Door Company of Madison, Sciachitano Caulking, Sunbelt Rentals, Signs One dba FastSigns Glendale, Safway Inter Holding dba BrandSafway Services, Regency Janitorial Service, InPro Corporation, Great Lakes Lifting Solution, Reynolds Rigging & Crane Service, Reynolds Transfer & Storage, Schumacher Elevator Company, General Communications, Struck & Irwin Fence, South Central Contracting