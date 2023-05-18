Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District – Middleton High School Campus

Exterior view of Middleton High School. C&N Photography Exterior view of Middleton High School. C&N Photography

Collaboration space. C&N Photography Digital Lab. C&N Photography





In recent years, the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District has experienced continued growth.

In order to accommodate a larger student body, voters in 2018 approved two school referendums to expand its facilities. Findorff was hired to oversee the complex project, which included demolition, remodeling and new construction.

The Clark Street Community School and Middleton High School were merged into one campus, while the community school building was converted into an Early Learning Center. The district and project team’s goal was to modernize the high school into an educational facility that members of the community could benefit from for generations.

Nearly two-thirds of the school was reconstructed, with remodeled classroom updates, a terrace space and open hallway layouts that encourage collaboration and visibility from classroom to classroom.

Other highlights include a black box theater, state-of-the-art technology education spaces, dedicated art classrooms, a hip-hop recording studio and a dance studio.

“The project goals were accomplished through close collaboration with building partners and frequent and proactive communication with the district,” said Molly Daugherty, marketing specialist with Findorff.

The project was built during the pandemic, which created significant challenges with material procurement. Material lead times were significantly lengthened, which required the construction team to think ahead and find ways to store material on site when possible.

During the construction process, Findorff partnered with the district and local subcontractors to host Construction Camp. Local students spent four hours daily learning about construction and different careers in the trades and were then offered hands-on experience to test out activities that would be found on a construction site.