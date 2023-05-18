Milwaukee Athletic Club Historic Rehabilitation

The exterior of the Milwaukee Athletic Club. J. Jeffers & Co. Elephant Lounge. J. Jeffers & Co.

The Roof serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. CG Schmidt Fitness Center. J. Jeffers & Co





The Milwaukee Athletic Club has a long and storied history as a premier gathering place in the city.

Located in a 105-year-old building on North Broadway, the club is an invaluable piece of civic infrastructure and a landmark institution. In 2020, the MAC began a two-year, $60 million renovation with J. Jeffers & Co. and Interstate Development Partners.

The project focused on maintaining the facility’s historic integrity and beauty while offering an enhanced suite of athletic, social and corporate amenities. Construction crews — led by CG Schmidt — remodeled eight of the existing hotel rooms and reimagined the remaining rooms as 54 private luxury apartments with access to a 100-seat co-working space and private workspaces.

Extensive design and construction transformed the club’s outdated facilities into top-notch athletic offerings. For example, an old men’s pool was filled with foam and topped with concrete, creating the floor for the multilevel fitness center. The women’s pool was replaced to fit a new 20-meter saltwater pool, and the gymnasium received hardwood floor and window restoration.

“This high-profile renovation preserves the club’s exceptional presence in Milwaukee through thoughtful design and preservation of character-defining materials, features and spaces,” said Katherine Drakulic, proposal and communications coordinator with CG Schmidt.

Scott Schwebel, chief marketing officer for J. Jeffers & Co., said that taking an architecturally significant building and giving it another 100 years of viability “is not only good for the community because it creates renewed activation and engagement in our downtown, it also preserves a piece of our architectural legacy in Milwaukee.

“We are proud of this collective accomplishment.”