Earlier this year, Rite-Hite celebrated a major milestone in the company’s history.

The manufacturing company opened its new corporate headquarters in Milwaukee. The project, which took over two years to complete, was led by C.D. Smith Construction.

“It has been an intense but fulfilling undertaking for all of us and we are so grateful for the expertise and strong partnership we have with our architect and general contractor,” said Sara Everts, Rite-Hite’s director of corporate marketing and communications. “The entire Rite-Hite organization has followed the project’s progression and we are thrilled to be working at this beautiful campus and to be part of the vibrant neighborhood and city.”

The headquarters sits on a formerly unused and abandoned site. This project brings life back to the area, improving the surrounding landscape and boosting the revenue of nearby businesses. Amenities include a covered and secure 450-stall parking garage, training spaces and walking paths along the nearby Menomonee River.

The building features 900 rooftop solar panels rated at 430 watts each, expected to generate 500,000 kilowatt hours per year. The panels will offset over 391 tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

More than 2,200 employees worldwide and over 300 in the Milwaukee metropolitan area will enjoy this new building. The training facility and customer experience center will benefit global clients and travelers.

“We designed and built great amenities for current and future employees, and our Customer Experience Center is second to none,” Everts said. “We have a great service and install technician team all across the country and they can come here to train, learn and develop their skills.”