Sendik’s Food Market, Oconomowoc

It had turned into an eyesore.

The old Kmart on Wisconsin Highway 67 in Oconomowoc closed in spring 2019, and the building fell into disrepair.

It sat vacant for several years until supermarket chain Sendik’s Food Market expressed interest in redeveloping the building. MSI General Corp. was hired to oversee the project and construction began in April 2022. Within a seven-month construction window, every square foot of space at the old Kmart building was transformed into a modern facility.

Improvements during the project included: electrical, plumbing and HVAC upgrades; a new sprinkler riser and fire alarm system; new loading docks; a redesigned and refinished parking lot; and a complete remodel of exterior facade.

“This project is a massive improvement to the local space that has sat vacant for years,” said Lindsey Suchocki, marketing coordinator for MSI General. “Sendik’s is a locally owned store that provides an extensive array of fresh foods and take-home options.”

Store owner Gregory Devorkin said that many of the supermarket’s features are unique.

“For example, a 10-foot-tall hydroponic garden growing lettuce inside, make your own sandwich stand, freshly made popcorn, a humidor with cigars and it’s largest wine selection,” he said.

“Sendik’s Oconomowoc (location) will have the largest fresh meat, full-service department in the surrounding area.”

Devorkin said that Sendik’s is the anchor that will draw customers and other businesses to the area. “For example, we were able to bring Pet Supplies Plus and Mathnasium to Olympia and the community because they wanted to be near Sendik’s,” he added.