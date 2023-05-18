State of Wisconsin Department of Administration

Photos courtesy of CH Coakley







Late last year, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services established a new headquarters in Milwaukee.

Located inside an industrial building at 6101 N. 64th St., the space opened in November under a 7-year lease agreement with CH Coakley. It was formerly a former pharmaceutical distribution center and office.

Starting in mid-2022, CH Coakley’s team worked side by side on a daily basis with designer Plunkett Raysich Architects and lead contractor JP Cullen to get the building ready in a six-month timeline.

“An extremely tight timeline was our biggest obstacle due to the fact that the tenants’ lease was ending, and DHS needed a location that was centrally located in a focused effort to serve both employees and its clientele,” said CH Coakley Owner and President Mike Coakley.

“Our task was to create an inviting, accommodating and energy-efficient office space that provided a comfortable and safe environment.”

The construction team was able to meet the November deadline despite supply-chain challenges, labor shortages and other timeframe issues.

The 56,0000-square-foot space includes a new reception area, bathrooms, conference rooms, kitchen, cubicles for DHS employees and new HVAC.

“The efficiently designed office space, along with its proximity to major bus lines, added to the overall convenience for their clients,” Coakley said. “The State of Wisconsin DHS agency will serve its clients and community in a single floor space making it accessible to all and offer abundant parking for both the staff and clients.

“Most importantly, there is ample room for DHS to evolve and grow in their new headquarters for years to come.”