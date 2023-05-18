Detailed shot of the exterior. Tricia Shay

Exterior of the building showing curved angle. Tricia Shay Community space. Tricia Shay





A blighted food services building in Wauwatosa now has new life.

In June 2021, crews — led by Catalyst Construction — began developing the building at 9150 W. Watertown Plank Road. The end result, when construction finished in September 2022, was The Watertown.

This modern, trendy housing development provides lodging for medical residents at the nearby Milwaukee Regional Medical Complex. The principal partners cultivated the vision for The Watertown from their experiences as former medical students. Experiencing firsthand the difficulty in easily identifying safe and affordable housing near campus, they had long wanted to ease that burden on incoming students.

The building features a mixture of efficiently designed studios, and one- and two-bedroom apartment-style dwellings. Amenities include parking, a primary fitness facility, bicycle storage areas and communal indoor and outdoor gathering areas.

“We have provided rents that are more affordable/discounted compared to market-rate luxury apartments,” said developer Patrick Shanahan. “We have a niche offering that is not competing at the upper tier or rent levels and the affordability is well received.”

The building is five stories, with one story for parking and four floors of residential units. Two community rooms are located on the first floor — one in the east and one in the south.

“This development provides a respite from the stressful learning and training period while building on the campus experience by creating more significant interactions between students and professionals at the Milwaukee Regional Medical Campus,” said Maddy Tarbox, marketing director at Continuum Architects and Planners, which provided architectural services for the project.