The Westlawn Renaissance VI Townhomes. Paul Williams/HACM Westlawn Renaissance VI Townhomes. Paul Williams/HACM

Westlawn Renaissance VI Townhomes. Paul Williams/HACM Original Westlawn Public Housing. Paul Williams/HACM





Westlawn Renaissance VI is part of a once-in-a-generation revitalization of aging and dilapidated public housing on Milwaukee’s northwest side.

The project has significantly changed the architectural profile of the neighborhood by adding 138 new townhomes that have helped to build out a 75-acre master plan for the Westlawn Gardens neighborhood.

The development has both preserved affordable housing for new generations of low-income families and contributed to the overall improvement of the surrounding neighborhood, said Willie Hines Jr., secretary-executive director of the Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee.

“The project significantly filled a large portion of land that had been cleared of the barracks-style public housing that had stood since 1952,” Hines said. “Westlawn Renaissance VI includes 138 family townhomes in a wide variety of housing styles, color schemes and elevations that have helped to dramatically improve the architectural profile of the larger neighborhood.”

The $38.8 million project was started in May 2020 and completed in June 2022. Like many projects started during the pandemic, there were material and labor shortages that the lead construction team at Travaux had to manage.

“There was very little we could do regarding price increases other than monitor prices daily and purchase as much as we could when pricing was at a low point,” Hines said. “Supply chain and labor shortages were dealt with by being as flexible as we could with scheduled work. In addition, all of the townhouses were factory-built from start to weathertight in less than one week, which provided some efficiencies.”