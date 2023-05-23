Boldt suicide prevention and mental health awareness program grows

The Boldt Company’s Gatekeeper program based off of the QPR Institute curriculum has grown its membership by 50% with 132 designated employees working across the country, including in Wisconsin.

The QPR Institute – meaning Question, Persuade and Refer – provides suicide prevention training to both individuals and organizations. Construction was second of five industries where suicide rates were disproportionately higher than other job sectors in 2016, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“One thing we focus on in construction is physical safety employees, what the hazards are around them. But we don’t always focus on mental well-being, which is the focus of this program. We need to put attention to the whole thing, physical safety and mental safety go hand in hand,” Ryan Olsen, a regional safety director for Boldt, told The Daily Reporter.

Boldt’s program has grown by 50% over the past year with employees with the Gatekeeper designation working in states like Wisconsin, Oklahoma, and California, Olsen said. Gatekeepers are identified with purple stickers on their hard hats or on their doors that say, “It’s OK to ask me for help,” he added.

Mental health awareness has grown in Appleton-based Boldt since the program started and workers have had conversations at toolbox talks on job sites, Olsen said. A focus on diversity in the workforce has also reflected on Gatekeepers as well, as both women and men serve as representatives.

“We’re not experts, but an identifier to help direct people in the right way. We identify those concerns someone might have, be their support and give them the right resources,” Olsen noted.

Not only Boldt has its own employee assistance program (EAP), but Olsen said its trade partners and subcontractors were developing their own similar suicide prevention programs. Some contractors in the Milwaukee community have started outside programs to give resources to smaller contractors who may not be able to start their own, he added.

“Being able to communicate it, talk about it, and get people who will openly discuss what the resources are. Those EAP programs within most companies can be a big resource,” Olsen said. He added some contractors’ employees may not know what an EAP is or does, so they should communicate that through project leaders, not just in an email but talk to workers in person.

As previously reported by The Daily Reporter, the Gatekeeper program started in 2021. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley both signed proclamations for construction industry suicide awareness in September of 2022.