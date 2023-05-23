Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
BUILDING BLOCKS: Kraus-Anderson renovates Janesville Kia and Janesville Subaru

By: Ethan Duran May 23, 2023 11:55 am

Photo courtesy of Kraus-Anderson.

ADDRESS: 3301 N. Pontiac Dr., Janesville, Wis.

SIZE: 7,485 square feet

COST: $1.76 million

START MONTH: August of 2022

COMPLETION: May of 2023

OWNER: Home Run Auto Group

GENERAL CONTRACTOR: Kraus-Anderson

LEAD ARCHITECT: R.B. Custom Designs

PROJECT SIGNIFICANCE: The Madison office of Kraus-Anderson (KA) completed renovation of Janesville Kia and Janesville Subaru in Janesville, Wis., company officials said. The company built Janesville Kia and Janesville Subaru in 2016 and built several other dealerships for Home Run Auto Group, including Kenosha Subaru in Bristol, Wis., Racine Honda and Racine Hyundai in Mount Pleasant, Wis., officials added.


About Ethan Duran

Ethan Duran is the construction and development reporter at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at (414) 551-7505 or [email protected]

