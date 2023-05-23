BUILDING BLOCKS: Kraus-Anderson renovates Janesville Kia and Janesville Subaru

ADDRESS: 3301 N. Pontiac Dr., Janesville, Wis.

SIZE: 7,485 square feet

COST: $1.76 million

START MONTH: August of 2022

COMPLETION: May of 2023

OWNER: Home Run Auto Group

GENERAL CONTRACTOR: Kraus-Anderson

LEAD ARCHITECT: R.B. Custom Designs

PROJECT SIGNIFICANCE: The Madison office of Kraus-Anderson (KA) completed renovation of Janesville Kia and Janesville Subaru in Janesville, Wis., company officials said. The company built Janesville Kia and Janesville Subaru in 2016 and built several other dealerships for Home Run Auto Group, including Kenosha Subaru in Bristol, Wis., Racine Honda and Racine Hyundai in Mount Pleasant, Wis., officials added.