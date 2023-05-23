Miron Construction to open office in the Chippewa Valley region

Miron Construction Company on Monday announced a new office will open in the Chippewa Valley region, as a new location in Chippewa Falls, Wis. will replace its current office in Eau Claire, Wis.

The company will break ground at 2124 W. 125th Street, Chippewa Falls, Wis. on Thursday, company officials said.

The new office will hold more than 30 employees and the company has worked in the area for nearly 40 years, Andrew Daniels, senior vice president, Eau Claire office, added.

“We look forward to operating from our new space as it will allow us to better serve our clients in western Wisconsin from a state-of-the-art facility in a convenient location. After nearly four decades of working in the area, it’s exciting to have a new space for our team of more than 30 staff members to call home,” Andrew Daniels, senior vice president, Eau Claire office, said in a statement.

The 15,000-square-foot office features open workstations, collaborative spaces, training rooms and meeting spaces for clients and community organizations, company officials said. The company will use an adjacent warehouse and laydown area to stage material and equipment for projects in the region, officials added.

Miron will also seek LEED certification, because the office includes sustainable features such as geothermal heating and cooling, and a photovoltaic-ready roof structure, company officials said. A LEED certification is a sustainability achievement given by the U.S. Green Building Council.

The Eau Claire office has worked on multiple education projects, such as University of Wisconsin (UW) – Eau Claire’s Centennial Hall, Towers Hall and The Suites Residence Hall, the Chippewa Falls Area School District, UW-Stout Harvey Hall remodel, a new high school for Prescott School District and Red Creek Elementary School and district-wide renovations for School District of Black River Falls. Other projects include Fabco Equipment Inc., now Fabick Cat and updates to the Hobbs Municipal Ice Arena.

“The region has been so good to Miron over the years. We are grateful to our clients who trusted us to deliver on bringing their dreams to life, and we couldn’t be more excited to break ground on our new office,” David G. Voss Jr., president and CEO of Miron, said in a statement.