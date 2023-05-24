H.J. Martin hires new digital marketing strategist

H.J. Martin and Son has announced the addition of Wally Pingel as its new digital marketing strategist.

In his role, Pingel will be responsible for developing and implementing digital marketing strategies to enhance H.J. Martin and Son’s online presence, drive brand awareness and attract and engage the target audience. He will also manage the digital marketing and website development for Martin Communications, an internal ad agency, while adding support to the company’s internal IT partners and systems.

Prior to joining H.J. Martin, Pingel held positions leading digital marketing and web development activities across several industries, successfully increasing digital reach and awareness, as well as the efficiency of online infrastructures.