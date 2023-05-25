Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of May 29, 2023

Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.
For more details and directions please use Wisconsin Project Center's Online database at wiprojectcenter.com
|Date
|Time
|City
|Project
|Project Center ID
|Mandatory
|30-May
|10:00 AM
|Sturtevant
|Kitchen Quarry Tile Replacement, Racine Correctional Institution, Department Of Corrections, Sturtevant
|680453
|No
|30-May
|9:00 AM
|Cleveland
|Lakeshore Technical College, Pavement Repair
|831782
|Yes
|30-May
|10:00 AM
|Racine
|Racine County, Labor to Replace Existing Light Fixtures in the Racine County Jail
|681735
|Yes
|30-May
|12:00 PM
|Virtual
|Milwaukee Public Schools, Design Services for Elevator Upgrades at Brown Street Academy Elementary School
|831388
|No
|30-May
|12:00 PM
|Virtual
|Milwaukee Public Schools, Design Services for Elevator Upgrades at William George Bruce Elementary School
|831498
|No
|30-May
|12:00 PM
|Virtual
|Milwaukee Public Schools, Design Services for Elevator Upgrades at Douglas Community Academy (BEAM)
|831414
|No
|30-May
|12:00 PM
|Virtual
|Milwaukee Public Schools, Design Services for Elevator Upgrades at Gwen T. Jackson Elem School
|831444
|No
|30-May
|12:00 PM
|Virtual
|Milwaukee Public Schools, Design Services for Elevator Upgrades at Westside Academy I
|831478
|No
|30-May
|12:00 PM
|Virtual
|Milwaukee Public Schools, Design Services for Elevator Upgrades at Oliver Wednell Holmes Elementary School
|831436
|No
|30-May
|12:00 PM
|Virtual
|Milwaukee Public Schools, Design Services for Elevator Upgrades at Special Services Center
|831426
|No
|30-May
|12:00 PM
|Virtual
|Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS), Design Services for Elevator Upgrades at the Walker Campus (Carmen/ALBA)
|831424
|No
|30-May
|12:00 PM
|Virtual
|Milwaukee Public Schools, Design Services For Elevator Upgrades at Rufus King International High School
|831442
|No
|30-May
|10:00 AM
|Madison
|City of Madison, Regrouting
|680439
|No
|30-May
|10:00 AM
|Oshkosh
|Winnebago County, USDA Office Remodel
|681675
|Yes
|30-May
|11:00 AM
|Beloit
|City of Beloit, Big Hill Retaining Wall Phase I & Phase II
|680385
|No
|31-May
|1:00 PM
|New Lisbon
|Entrance Sidewalk Replacement, New Lisbon Correctional Institution, Department of Corrections, New Lisbon
|675367
|No
|31-May
|8:00 AM
|Sun Prairie
|City of Sun Prairie, City Hall Heat Pump Replacement
|679620
|No
|31-May
|10:00 AM
|Peshtigo
|City of Peshtigo, Fire Stations 1 and 2 Upgrades
|680806
|No
|31-May
|10:00 AM
|Madison
|Masonry Repairs Phase 3, State Capitol Building, Department of Administration, Madison
|679455
|No
|31-May
|11:00 AM
|Virtual
|Milwaukee County, Re-Bid – Zablocki Park Golf Course Synthetic Tee and Green Project
|831580
|Yes
|31-May
|11:00 AM
|Madison
|GPC, Bidders, Re-Bid – Exterior Masonry Cleaning and Bird Netting Replacement, State Capitol Building, Department of Administration, Madison
|678846-GPC
|No
|31-May
|2:00 PM
|Arlington
|GPC, Bidders, Hay Storage Building Reconstruction, Arlington Agricultural Research Station, University of Wisconsin – Madison, Arlington
|678751-GPC
|No
|31-May
|1:00 PM
|Waupaca
|Waupaca County, Carpet Replacement
|681244
|Yes
|31-May
|10:00 AM
|Oshkosh
|Winnebago County, Architectural / Engineering Services Highway Building
|681782
|No
|1-Jun
|10:00 AM
|Milwaukee
|Milwaukee Area Technical College, DMC Student Center Rec Lounge & Convenience Store S300-311
|831383
|Yes
|1-Jun
|10:00 AM
|Madison
|Single Trade Contractor Bidders, Electrical Distribution Upgrades, Tommy G. Thompson Center, Department of Administration, Madison
|675343
|No
|1-Jun
|1:00 PM
|Fennimore
|Southwest Wisconsin Technical College, Building 1700 Roof Project
|830997
|Yes
|1-Jun
|11:00 AM
|Mauston
|Western Technical College, Mauston Lot Improvements
|681318
|Yes
|1-Jun
|10:00 AM
|Appleton
|City of Appleton, Appleton Wtp Compressed Air Improvements
|679937
|No
|2-Jun
|10:00 AM
|Two Rivers
|GPC, Bidders, Reconstruct Campground Roads and Water Mains, Point Beach State Forest, Department of Natural Resources, Two Rivers
|679464-GPC
|No