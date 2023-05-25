Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Pre-Bid Meetings / Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of May 29, 2023

Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of May 29, 2023

By: Rick Benedict May 25, 2023 9:52 am

Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.

Date Time City Project Project Center ID Mandatory
30-May 10:00 AM Sturtevant Kitchen Quarry Tile Replacement, Racine Correctional Institution, Department Of Corrections, Sturtevant 680453 No
30-May 9:00 AM Cleveland Lakeshore Technical College,                                           Pavement Repair 831782 Yes
30-May 10:00 AM Racine Racine County, Labor to Replace Existing Light Fixtures in the Racine County Jail 681735 Yes
30-May 12:00 PM Virtual Milwaukee Public Schools, Design Services for Elevator Upgrades at Brown Street Academy Elementary School 831388 No
30-May 12:00 PM Virtual Milwaukee Public Schools, Design Services for Elevator Upgrades at William George Bruce Elementary School 831498 No
30-May 12:00 PM Virtual Milwaukee Public Schools, Design Services for Elevator Upgrades at Douglas Community Academy (BEAM) 831414 No
30-May 12:00 PM Virtual Milwaukee Public Schools, Design Services for Elevator Upgrades at Gwen T. Jackson Elem School 831444 No
30-May 12:00 PM Virtual Milwaukee Public Schools, Design Services for Elevator Upgrades at Westside Academy I 831478 No
30-May 12:00 PM Virtual Milwaukee Public Schools, Design Services for Elevator Upgrades at Oliver Wednell Holmes Elementary School 831436 No
30-May 12:00 PM Virtual Milwaukee Public Schools, Design Services for Elevator Upgrades at Special Services Center 831426 No
30-May 12:00 PM Virtual Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS), Design Services for Elevator Upgrades at the Walker Campus (Carmen/ALBA) 831424 No
30-May 12:00 PM Virtual Milwaukee Public Schools, Design Services For Elevator Upgrades at Rufus King International High School 831442 No
30-May 10:00 AM Madison City of Madison,                                                              Regrouting 680439 No
30-May 10:00 AM Oshkosh Winnebago County,                                                                   USDA Office Remodel 681675 Yes
30-May 11:00 AM Beloit City of Beloit,                                                                             Big Hill Retaining Wall Phase I & Phase II 680385 No
31-May 1:00 PM New Lisbon Entrance Sidewalk Replacement, New Lisbon Correctional Institution, Department of Corrections, New Lisbon 675367 No
31-May 8:00 AM Sun Prairie City of Sun Prairie,                                                                City Hall Heat Pump Replacement 679620 No
31-May 10:00 AM Peshtigo City of Peshtigo,                                                                      Fire Stations 1 and 2 Upgrades 680806 No
31-May 10:00 AM Madison Masonry Repairs Phase 3, State Capitol Building, Department of Administration, Madison 679455 No
31-May 11:00 AM Virtual Milwaukee County, Re-Bid – Zablocki Park Golf Course Synthetic Tee and Green Project 831580 Yes
31-May 11:00 AM Madison GPC, Bidders, Re-Bid – Exterior Masonry Cleaning and Bird Netting Replacement, State Capitol Building, Department of Administration, Madison 678846-GPC No
31-May 2:00 PM Arlington GPC, Bidders, Hay Storage Building Reconstruction, Arlington Agricultural Research Station, University of Wisconsin – Madison, Arlington 678751-GPC No
31-May 1:00 PM Waupaca Waupaca County,                                                                   Carpet Replacement 681244 Yes
31-May 10:00 AM Oshkosh Winnebago County, Architectural / Engineering Services Highway Building 681782 No
1-Jun 10:00 AM Milwaukee Milwaukee Area Technical College, DMC Student Center Rec Lounge & Convenience Store S300-311 831383 Yes
1-Jun 10:00 AM Madison Single Trade Contractor Bidders, Electrical Distribution Upgrades, Tommy G. Thompson Center, Department of Administration, Madison 675343 No
1-Jun 1:00 PM Fennimore Southwest Wisconsin Technical College,                         Building 1700 Roof Project 830997 Yes
1-Jun 11:00 AM Mauston Western Technical College,                                                   Mauston Lot Improvements 681318 Yes
1-Jun 10:00 AM Appleton City of Appleton,                                                                      Appleton Wtp Compressed Air Improvements 679937 No
2-Jun 10:00 AM Two Rivers GPC, Bidders, Reconstruct Campground Roads and Water Mains, Point Beach State Forest, Department of Natural Resources, Two Rivers 679464-GPC No

