Dane County awards $6.85M for construction of new Centro Hispano building, expanding services for the community

Dane County Joe Parisi, Centro Hispano Executive Director Karen Menendez Coller and Findorff representatives on Tuesday announced Dane County has allocated $6.85 million to support construction of a new building for nonprofit Centro Hispano at the corner of Cypress Way and Hughes Place in Madison, Wis.

The County Board approved two resolutions to fund the facility, with a $2 million allocation through county American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, county officials said. The other resolution accepted $4.85 million from the State of Wisconsin’s Neighborhood Investment Fund to be put towards Centro’s construction costs, county officials added.

The money will be applied to Centro’s campaign goal of $20.4 million, and the new building’s design will be inspired by Centro’s “the rhythm of the Plaza” and by Calli, the symbol of the campaign, county officials said. After construction, Centro Hispano will be equipped to support 1,000 more community members a year and double the number of youth enrolled in its after school programs, according to the organization’s website.

“Since it first opened its doors 40 years ago, Centro Hispano’s work has had a profound impact on the Dane County community. By growing with Dane County, Centro will be able to expand its services to even more people. We are excited to support this project and will look forward to the opportunities the new space will provide, as Centro celebrates four decades of service and looks toward the future,” Parisi said in a statement.

Centro’s new building will have space and resources for staff and people the organization serves, Menendez Coller said. Centro works with Hispanic immigrants in the Dane County community, county officials added.

“We appreciate Dane County’s early efforts to help make our vision for a new home become reality. Centro has a 40-year history of uplifting and strengthening the local community, and we look forward to expanding on that legacy with a new building that has the space and resources for our staff and those we serve to thrive,” Menendez Coller said in a statement.