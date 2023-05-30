raSmith wins design awards; Ford receives John P. Matsen Distinguished Service Award

raSmith had four of its cold-formed steel engineering projects earn recognition, receiving Design Excellence Awards from the Cold-Formed Steel Engineers Institute (CFSEI). These awards celebrate outstanding structural designs that showcase the creative application of cold-formed steel components, technical innovation, and overall excellence. raSmith provided cold-formed steel engineering services for the following projects that were honored by CFSEI:

1. Office Building at Ovation (Newport, KY): This five-story, 100,000-square-foot new office building is part of a larger mixed-use campus that will feature housing, retail, restaurants, and entertainment.

2. Starbucks (Staten Island, NY): The Richmond Road Starbucks is a single-story, 1,875-square-foot, load-bearing cold-formed steel structure on a cast-in-place concrete foundation.

3. The Rosie (Chicago, IL): This seven-story apartment building offers luxury residential units, two high-profile retail spaces, and parking in an amenity-packed site.

4. Advocate Aurora Health Care – Lake Villa Clinic (Lake Villa, IL): This single-story, 20,000-square-foot, load-bearing building utilized prebuilt and prefinished pods to expedite construction.

raSmith’s Pat Ford, a senior structural project manager, has also been honored with the prestigious Cold-Formed Steel Engineers Institute (CFSEI) John P. Matsen Distinguished Service Award. This award acknowledges his outstanding contributions to the cold-formed steel industry.

Ford has more than 40 years of experience in structural engineering that includes the application of many of the latest technologies and design concepts to both load-bearing structures and a wide variety of curtainwall and prefabricated systems. In addition to his role as senior structural project manager at raSmith, he serves as the technical director of the Steel Framing Industry Association (SFIA) and actively participates in various professional organizations, including CFSEI, American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), American National Standards Institute (ANSI), American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), ASTM International, and the Association of the Wall and Ceiling Industry (AWCI).