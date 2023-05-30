Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Sen. Baldwin accepts support from labor organizations in 2024 run

By: Ethan Duran May 30, 2023 2:40 pm

Sen. Tammy Baldwin poses for a portrait after an interview in 2022. The Wisconsin State AFL-CIO on Thursday announced its support for the senator in front of labor organization leaders in Milwaukee. So far, no Republican candidate has stepped up to challenge Baldwin for the senatorial seat. (AP File Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Wisconsin State AFL-CIO President Stephanie Bloomingdale on Thursday announced the labor organization’s endorsement of Sen. Tammy Baldwin for re-election in 2024. Baldwin accepted the support in front of union leaders from different sectors at the Ingeteam Inc. office and production plant in Milwaukee.

Baldwin, a Democrat, in April announced she would run for a third term in Wisconsin, The Associated Press reported. No Republicans have yet stepped up to run against Baldwin for the seat.

“Tammy knows that the true strength of our American economy lies in the security and well-being of our workers. She understands and supports the role unions play in promoting that security. Sen. Baldwin is a tireless champion of working people in Wisconsin. At each and every opportunity, Tammy Baldwin has stood up and spoken out to protect and promote a made-in-Wisconsin, made-in-America economy. She understands the undeniable connection between good jobs for our families and strong communities for our state,” Bloomingdale said in a statement.

Baldwin said Wisconsin workers were the “backbone of our state” in her response.

“Wisconsin workers are the backbone of our state and I’m laser focused on delivering them good paying Made in Wisconsin jobs. I’m honored to receive the Wisconsin AFL-CIO’s endorsement and proud to stand with them as we fight for more jobs, higher wages and better benefits for all of our workers,” Baldwin added.

The Ingeteam Inc. will have International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 2150 members make the only wind turbines fully built in the United States, AFL-CIO officials said. The workers will also make electric vehicle (EV) chargers at the facility through the Inflation Reduction Act’s Buy American compliance standard.


