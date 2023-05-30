US Department of Labor, OSHA to award $12M in grants to support health, safety training initiatives

The U.S. Department of Labor last week announced more than $12.7 million in money through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is available to support health and safety training initiatives across the U.S.

OSHA will award grants to nonprofit organizations, such as employer associations, labor unions and joint labor and management associations, through the competitive Susan Harwood Training Grant Program, DOL officials said. Funding will be available for Targeted Topic Training, Training and Education Materials Development and Capacity Building, officials added.

The money is meant to bolster recipients’ efforts to provide instructor-led remote and in-person hands on training for workers and employers in small businesses, officials said. Eligible recipients include industries with high injury, illness and fatality rates, and vulnerable workers who are underserved, have limited English proficiency or are temporary workers, officials added.

Targeted Topic Training supports educational programs that identify and prevent workplace hazards, officials said. Training and Educational Materials Development supports development of classroom-ready training and educational materials for workplace hazard identification. Capacity Building helps organizations develop new training programs and expand their capacity to provide workplace safety and health training, officials noted.

Employers have until 11:59 p.m. on July 7 to register with grants.gov and SAM.gov to apply for grants, officials added.