BUILDING BLOCKS: Kraus-Anderson renovates four schools in Hayward

ADDRESS: Hayward High School, 10320 Greenwood Lane; Hayward Middle School, 10408 North Greenwood Lane; Hayward Intermediate School, 10320 Greenwood Lane; Hayward Primary School, 10665 North Main St.

SIZE: The high school, middle school, intermediate school and primary school are 200,000 square feet, 87,000 square feet, 66,000 square feet and 81,000 square feet, respectively.

COST: $49.7 million in total; The high school project costs $28.4 million, while the middle school and intermediate school are $6.4 million and $6 million, respectively. The primary school is budgeted at $11 million.

START MONTH: May 2023

COMPLETION: Each project will be completed between April of 2024 and October of 2024

OWNER: Hayward Community School District

GENERAL CONTRACTOR: Kraus-Anderson

STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: Meyer Borgman Johnson, De Pere

LEAD ARCHITECT: DSGW Architects of Duluth

PROJECT SIGNIFICANCE: Kraus-Anderson in April 2022 helped the Hayward Community School District pass a $49.7 million referendum for security and safety upgrades at four schools, KA officials said. Each project started on May 20, except for Hayward Primary School, which starts this week, a Kraus-Anderson spokesperson told The Daily Reporter.