Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Milwaukee-area students step up to apprenticeships for trades signature day

Milwaukee-area students step up to apprenticeships for trades signature day

By: Ethan Duran May 31, 2023 9:23 am

Five students on Tuesday signed onto different unions and general contractors. (Staff photo by Ethan Duran)

The Milwaukee Building and Construction Trades Council, WRTP | Big Step and several contractors on Tuesday welcomed five new high school seniors and postsecondary students choosing a trades career path for signing day at Brown Deer High School

Students from Brown Deer, Mesmer High School and the Carmen Schools of Science and Technology signed with contractors such as USA Fire Protection, CG Schmidt and Milwaukee-based Sirrah Construction and unions such as MBCTC and the Wisconsin Laborers’ District Council.

From there they would sign onto a job and join the industry as apprentices, MBCTC President Dan Bukiewicz told The Daily Reporter.

“(Contractors) are looking for standards. The union is where you get training to get them. Whether you’re post high school coming in or coming out of high school, this is your chance,” Bukiewicz said in front of students, parents, contractors and labor officials during Tuesday’s event.

The signatures would open future career opportunities to students, such as instruction and entrepreneurship, David Polk, the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development director of Bureau of Apprenticeship Standards and a plumber by trade, said. “You may end up as a bureau director,” he added

Dylan Richards, a 17-year-old senior at Brown Deer High School signing onto CG Schmidt, told The Daily Reporter he was looking forward to learning new skills and improving them.

“I like working with my hands, so I’m looking forward to being able to build things with my hands and learn how to use different skills and translate them from the job and into my personal life as well,” Richards said.


Tagged with:

About Ethan Duran

Ethan Duran is the construction and development reporter at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at (414) 551-7505 or [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo