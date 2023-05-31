Milwaukee calls for developers for ‘transit-oriented opportunities’ on Wisconsin Avenue

The Redevelopment Authority of the City of Milwaukee on Wednesday sent out new requests for proposals (RFP) for a 55,626-square-foot parcel with some extra bones for developers to bite in downtown Milwaukee.

City officials called the parcel, a parking lot south of Wisconsin Avenue between North Fifth Street and North Vel R. Phillips in the Westown neighborhood, “one of the most unique transit-oriented development opportunities in the Midwest.”

The lot shares the neighborhood with the expanding Wisconsin Center, soon to be renamed the Baird Center, a Hilton Hotel, a future Kohl’s department store and the Fiserv headquarters, city officials said. Nearby are the Deer District and Fiserv Forum, the Marquette University campus and the ongoing Milwaukee Tool headquarters project.

“This high-visibility, high-traffic site is situated directly across the street from the Baird Center, Wisconsin’s largest convention center currently undergoing a major expansion that opens in 2024. The parcel is also across the street from the Hilton Milwaukee City Center Hotel, Fiserv Inc.’s future global headquarters, and a future Kohl’s department store location. The site is nearby several catalytic locations, including Fiserv Forum and the Deer District, Milwaukee Tool’s new downtown office location, Marquette University’s campus, and more,” according to city officials.

The proposed 30,000-square-foot Vel R. Phillips Plaza is directly north of the site and is slated to open in 2024 with 2,900 square feet set aside for food and beverage service, city officials noted.

The site is also located on the East-West Bus Rapid Transit line, which stretches from the lakefront in Milwaukee to Wauwatosa. Milwaukee County Transit System officials said the new bus route will start on June 4. The proposed plaza will include a future stop for Milwaukee’s streetcar system The Hop, according to the city website. The plaza is expected to open in 2024.

City officials said this is a rolling RFP and is designed to seek redevelopment proposals for the parcel on a continuous basis. The city will evaluate proposals until a suitable one is chosen, and the selected proposal will be presented to RACM and the Milwaukee Common Council for official acceptance, officials added.