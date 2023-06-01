Hoffman breaks ground for Amherst-area school facility supported by referendum

Appleton-based Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction announced on Monday it broke ground for several facilities projects for the Tomorrow River School District in Amherst. The project uses a total of $25.7 million approved by voters in two April 2022 referendums.

Hoffman will build a 38,000-square-foot science, technology, engineering, arts, agriculture and math (STEAM) center on the northeast end of Amherst High School, company officials said. Crews will remodel 17,300 square feet of libraries, food science and middle school classrooms, and update existing science and art classrooms, officials added.

The projects will also bring many classrooms up to date and provide safer and more secure buildings, Tomorrow River School District Administrator Mike Richie said in a statement.

“Our staff, students and community are thrilled that renovations and additions are underway and will breathe new life and opportunity into our schools. These projects will bring many of our classrooms and spaces up to date, provide safer and more secure buildings and offer an incredible, state-of-the-art 38,000-square-foot STEAM center,” Richie added.

“Hoffman is proud to be partnering with the Tomorrow River School District and community on this important investment in their schools. It was wonderful to see the District perform their due diligence and the community support these decisions. We’re glad we were able to help them address their areas of concern and are excited to have these new and renovated spaces start taking shape,” Matt McGregor, a Hoffman senior project manager, said in a statement.

The STEAM center is budgeted at $21.7 million and is named after Herbert and Evelyn Wolding, school district officials said. Wolding, who turned 110 in 2022, donated $500,000 to the school district, school district officials added.

Construction is expected to wrap up before the start of the 2024-2025 school year and new offices and secure entries are expected to be completed in fall of 2023, Hoffman officials said.

Amherst High School student Colton Dombrowski will work as an intern on site with Hoffman Planning Design and Construction Inc. during the summer, school district officials said.

In April 2022, voters passed two school referendums for the Tomorrow River School District: A $21.3 million referendum for construction of the STEAM center and a $4.4 million referendum for renovations to middle school classrooms, consumer science and library spaces, according to the Wisconsin Department of Instruction.