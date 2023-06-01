Vierbicher named one of Best Firms To Work For

Vierbicher has been named an official Best Firms to Work For, according to the Zweig Group.

Vierbicher ranked at #25 in the 50-99 Employees category and came in at #28 in the Civil Engineering category. Firms are evaluated comprehensively on firm culture, workplace practices, employee benefits, employee retention rates, professional development, and more – from both management and staff perspective. Awards are given in multiple categories based on firm size and discipline.

Zweig Group’s Best Firms To Work For Awards honors outstanding workplaces at architecture, engineering, environmental, planning, construction, and related professional services (AEC) firms. Companies are recognized for their investment in the employee experience and creating an environment where their people feel valued, can make a difference, and can clearly see where their contribution fits into the overall mission and success of the firm.

Vierbicher has offices in Madison, Reedsburg, Milwaukee, Prairie Du Chien and Green Bay.