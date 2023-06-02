MSA Plumbing Engineer Leonardi earns USGBC LEED AP BD+C credentials

MSA Professional Services Graduate Plumbing Engineer Macen Leonardi recently earned LEED AP BD+C credentials from the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC).

Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) is a green building certification program utilized worldwide which provides framework for the design, remodeling or construction of sustainable buildings. The Accredited Professional Building Design and Construction (AP BD+C) credential is awarded to professionals who prove competency by passing an exam testing their knowledge of the LEED process, integrative strategies, site sustainability measures, water and energy efficiencies, materials and resources, indoor environmental quality, and more. Individuals who earn LEED AP BD+C accreditation must commit to continuing education every two years to maintain currency.

Leonardi joined MSA in 2020 after earning a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Milwaukee School of Engineering. He serves as a plumbing graduate engineer, level II, in the firm’s Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (MEP) division. Based in the company’s Milwaukee office, Macen works with professionals across all 17 MSA locations to design and implement projects across the Midwest.