Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of June 5, 2023

By: Daily Reporter Staff June 2, 2023 7:45 am

Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.

Next Weeks Pre-Bid Meetings
Date Time City Project Project Center ID Mandatory
5-Jun 10:00 AM St Croix Falls Replace North Campground Lift Station, Interstate State Park, Department of Natural Resources, City of St. Croix Falls 675330 No
5-Jun 10:00 AM Allouez Secure Cart Path Construction, Green Bay Correctional Institution, Department of Corrections, Green Bay 676550 No
6-Jun 8:30 AM Oshkosh Fox Valley Technical College, Construction Management Outdoor Construction Lab 831793 Yes
6-Jun 10:00 AM Madison Joint Repairs and Membrane Replacement, Parking Ramp 75, University of Wisconsin – Madison 679448 No
6-Jun 10:00 AM Bagley GPC Bidders, Campground Water Infrastructure Improvements, Wyalusing State Park, Department of Natural Resources, Bagley 681044-GPC No
6-Jun 10:00 AM Racine Racine County,                                                                    Demolition of Brannum Lumbar Facility 834628 Yes
6-Jun 10:00 AM Appleton City of Appleton,                                                                             Re-Bid – Appleton Public Library Construction 833759 Yes
6-Jun 2:00 PM Madison Re-Bid – Auxillary Power System Replacement, Wisconsin Public Broadcasting Center, Educational Communications Board, Madison 680458 No
7-Jun 8:00 AM Eau Claire Eau Claire Area School District, Multiple Building HVAC Equipment Replacement 833669 No
7-Jun 9:00 AM Oshkosh Loading Dock Concrete Replacement, Oshkosh Correctional Institution, Department of Corrections, Oshkosh 831531 No
7-Jun 9:00 AM Eau Claire City of Eau Claire,                                                                              CVTC East Annex Building HVAC Remodel 831777 Yes
7-Jun 10:00 AM Port Washington City of Port Washington, Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvements, Contract 1-2023 833029 No
7-Jun 11:00 AM Madison City of Madison,                                                                    Door Creek Park Shelter 678879 No
7-Jun 1:00 PM West Allis GPC, MEP Bidders, Re-Bid – Police Department Renovation, State Fair Park, West Allis 831514-GPC    831518-MEP No
8-Jun 11:00 AM Menomonie Envelope Repairs, Jeter-Tainter-Callahan Halls, University of Wisconsin – Stout, Menomonie 681120 No
8-Jun 12:00 PM Verona Dane County, Badger Prairie Health Care Center, Parking Lot Drainage Improvements 831401 No
8-Jun 1:00 PM Turtle Lake Village of Turtle Lake, Turtle Lake Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrade 681436 Yes

