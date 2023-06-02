Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of June 5, 2023

Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.
For more details and directions please use Wisconsin Project Center's Online database at wiprojectcenter.com
|Next Weeks Pre-Bid Meetings
|Date
|Time
|City
|Project
|Project Center ID
|Mandatory
|5-Jun
|10:00 AM
|St Croix Falls
|Replace North Campground Lift Station, Interstate State Park, Department of Natural Resources, City of St. Croix Falls
|675330
|No
|5-Jun
|10:00 AM
|Allouez
|Secure Cart Path Construction, Green Bay Correctional Institution, Department of Corrections, Green Bay
|676550
|No
|6-Jun
|8:30 AM
|Oshkosh
|Fox Valley Technical College, Construction Management Outdoor Construction Lab
|831793
|Yes
|6-Jun
|10:00 AM
|Madison
|Joint Repairs and Membrane Replacement, Parking Ramp 75, University of Wisconsin – Madison
|679448
|No
|6-Jun
|10:00 AM
|Bagley
|GPC Bidders, Campground Water Infrastructure Improvements, Wyalusing State Park, Department of Natural Resources, Bagley
|681044-GPC
|No
|6-Jun
|10:00 AM
|Racine
|Racine County, Demolition of Brannum Lumbar Facility
|834628
|Yes
|6-Jun
|10:00 AM
|Appleton
|City of Appleton, Re-Bid – Appleton Public Library Construction
|833759
|Yes
|6-Jun
|2:00 PM
|Madison
|Re-Bid – Auxillary Power System Replacement, Wisconsin Public Broadcasting Center, Educational Communications Board, Madison
|680458
|No
|7-Jun
|8:00 AM
|Eau Claire
|Eau Claire Area School District, Multiple Building HVAC Equipment Replacement
|833669
|No
|7-Jun
|9:00 AM
|Oshkosh
|Loading Dock Concrete Replacement, Oshkosh Correctional Institution, Department of Corrections, Oshkosh
|831531
|No
|7-Jun
|9:00 AM
|Eau Claire
|City of Eau Claire, CVTC East Annex Building HVAC Remodel
|831777
|Yes
|7-Jun
|10:00 AM
|Port Washington
|City of Port Washington, Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvements, Contract 1-2023
|833029
|No
|7-Jun
|11:00 AM
|Madison
|City of Madison, Door Creek Park Shelter
|678879
|No
|7-Jun
|1:00 PM
|West Allis
|GPC, MEP Bidders, Re-Bid – Police Department Renovation, State Fair Park, West Allis
|831514-GPC 831518-MEP
|No
|8-Jun
|11:00 AM
|Menomonie
|Envelope Repairs, Jeter-Tainter-Callahan Halls, University of Wisconsin – Stout, Menomonie
|681120
|No
|8-Jun
|12:00 PM
|Verona
|Dane County, Badger Prairie Health Care Center, Parking Lot Drainage Improvements
|831401
|No
|8-Jun
|1:00 PM
|Turtle Lake
|Village of Turtle Lake, Turtle Lake Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrade
|681436
|Yes