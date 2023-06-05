Local governments receive more than $103 million in WisDOT transportation aids

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) in April funded municipalities across the state with more than $103 million in the second quarter of General Transportation, Connecting Highway and Expressway Policing Aids, according to Gov. Tony Evers’ office.

The transportation agency disbursed $99.6 million in General Transportation Aids, which gives financial assistance to transportation and infrastructure projects, to local governments, governor’s office officials said. Another $3 million in Connecting Highway Aids went to eligible towns and cities and $255,975 went to policing expressways in Milwaukee County, officials added.

The state allocated $526 million general aid for local governments for 2023 through the 2021-23 biennial budget signed by Evers, a governors spokesperson told The Daily Reporter.

In early June, Evers announced he completed his latest “Pothole Patrol,” where he made seven stops in Wisconsin to repair potholes and talk about the proposed 2023-25 biennial budget investment in local roads and highways, officials said. The proposal includes the highest level of funding for general transportation aids in state history, officials added.

Evers made stops in cities such as Platteville, Appleton, Kenosha, Brown Deer, Rhinelander Chippewa Falls and Onalaska in May.

WisDOT makes quarterly payments to cities, villages and towns the first Monday in January, April, July and October, according to governor’s officials. County payments are made in three installments, with 25% of the total annual payment made on the first Monday in January, 50% on the first Monday in July and 25% on the first Monday in October.