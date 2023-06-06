NorthRock Partners expands its footprint with new Milwaukee office in the Deer District

NorthRock Partners, a company that advises executive level clients, opened a new office in the Deer District in Milwaukee, just north of the Fiserv Forum.

The company coaches business owners, athletes and entertainers with professional and financial advice and has 125 employees across Minneapolis, Milwaukee and Chicago. The Milwaukee office opened in early May and connected directly to the Fiserv Forum, The Trade Hotel and developer Three Leaf Partners.

Having a Milwaukee office was “strategic” for the company to work with its clients in Wisconsin and employees traveling from places such as Minneapolis and Chicago, Anthony Mlachnik, leader of the Milwaukee office and an advisor for NorthRock, told The Daily Reporter.

“We have an amazing client base here in Wisconsin. We’re based out of Minneapolis, but we have offices in the Chicago and Milwaukee areas. (The office) gave my colleagues here a home base to work out of on a daily basis. One of the main advantages was a better way to service our clients, so if a client needs to meet, we needed space to provide value,” Mlachnik added.

The company employs around 125 people with seven based in Milwaukee, Mlachnik said. Six employees travel between the Fox Valley and Milwaukee and 18 travel between Chicago and Milwaukee, he added.

Catalyst Construction was the primary contractor for the project and Kahler Slater served as the primary architect, company officials said. Coakley Brothers designed the interior. The brand-new construction took a year to complete, officials added.

The 3,500 square-foot office sits at street level adjacent to the Fiserv Forum. Inside is a shared office, several individual offices and conference rooms. A cinderblock-lined hallway leads from the Trade Hotel directly into the offices complete with signs and branded carpeting to draw in celebrities, athletes, or anyone else who wants to move out of sight of the public eye. The parking structure next door connects directly to the Fiserv Forum via skywalk.

The company is working on another phase for its office: a video golf center and social space in the back room for top level clients to mingle and remain low key.

Mlachnik, who is originally from the Milwaukee area, said this location was “just the beginning” and saw new buildings in the North Shore, the West Side and near the Illinois border.

Northrock’s opening added to the eruption of development in the Deer District such as the 205-room The Trade Marriott Autograph Hotel and the Milwaukee Bucks’ mecca Fiserv Forum. FPC Live won approval from the city to build a concert venue next to the Bucks arena and developers said they planned to break ground in early 2023.