TOP BIDDERS: The biggest recent winning bids around the state

1. AMOUNT: $5,213,000

AWARDED TO: Terra Engineering and Construction Corporation, Madison

PROJECT: General Prime Contractor Bidders, South Campus Utility Improvements, Phase II, University of Wisconsin – Madison

2. AMOUNT: $3,229,000

AWARDED TO: Ross & Associates of River Falls, Wisconsin Limited, River Falls

PROJECT: General Prime Contractor Bidders, Mercer Ranger Station Replacement, Department of Natural Resources, Mercer

3. AMOUNT: $1,886,269

AWARDED TO: JMJ Construction Company, Inc., New Lisbon

PROJECT: General Prime Contractor Bidders, Pit C to Heating Plant Steam Line Replacement, Oakhill Correctional Institution, Department of Corrections, Oregon

4. AMOUNT: $1,522,649

AWARDED TO: R.J. Jurowski Construction, Inc., Whitehall

PROJECT: General Prime Contractor Bidders, Boiler Replacement and DDC Upgrade, Wisconsin Military Academy, Fort McCoy, Department of Military Affairs, Town of Greenfield

5. AMOUNT: $879,868

AWARDED TO: Northeast Asphalt, Inc., Waukesha

PROJECT: Town of Vandenbroek, Asphalt Street Resurfacing Program

6. AMOUNT: $791,500

AWARDED TO: Visu-Sewer, Inc., Pewaukee

PROJECT: City of Wausau, 2023 Sewer Rehabilitation Project

7. AMOUNT: $532,820

AWARDED TO: SJ Landscaping, LLC, Cudahy

PROJECT: City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works, Zillman Park Reconstruction

8. AMOUNT: $477,856

AWARDED TO: Gerke Excavating, Inc., Tomah

PROJECT: City of Augusta, Repave Bush Brothers Drive (CTH G) From Bush Brothers Entrance to STH 12

9. AMOUNT: $472,928

AWARDED TO: Milwaukee General Construction Company, Inc., Milwaukee

PROJECT: City of Milwaukee, Paving Work

10. AMOUNT: $453,600

AWARDED TO: Nieman Central Wisconsin Roofing Company, Inc., Lyndon Station

PROJECT: General Prime Contractor Bidders, Roof Replacement, Taylor and Hixton Buildings, Jackson Correctional Institution, Department of Corrections, Black River Falls