Gov. Evers Announces $1.4 Million in Grants for Wisconsin’s Coastal Communities

Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday $1.4 million in grants to support economic development, protect and improve Great Lakes resources, and create resiliency in Wisconsin’s coastal communities. The 34 grants are administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration’s (DOA) Wisconsin Coastal Management Program (WCMP) to be used by local, state, and Tribal governments, regional planning commissions, universities, and nonprofit organizations to assist with projects totaling over $3.4 million.

“Here in Wisconsin, we are fortunate to have more than 800 miles of Great Lakes shoreline that are critical gateways to our state and provide fresh water, jobs, recreation, and an improved quality of life for folks across our state, especially those who call our coastal communities their home,” Gov. Evers. said.

“Many of these communities are experiencing every day the harmful effects of climate change, erosion, and flooding, and this year’s grants will help tackle many of the challenges faced by our coastal communities while creating solutions for the future so these communities can continue to grow and thrive,” Evers added.

DOA officials said the move will expand public access.

“Supporting our coastal communities means supporting future resilience and sustainability efforts, as well as expanding public access, education, and the amazing resources which our Great Lakes provide for residents, visitors, and our future generations,” said DOA Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld.

Recipients for this year’s grants were recommended by the Wisconsin Coastal Management Council, a governor-appointed citizen and governmental advisory group. The funds are part of Wisconsin’s federally funded Coastal Management Program.

The intergovernmental and private sector collaborations aided by WCMP advance Wisconsin and regional Great Lakes priorities such as enhancing public access, sustainable use practices, community development, habitat restoration, and pollution control, officials noted.

Since 1978, the WCMP has balanced natural resource protection and sustainable economic development along Wisconsin’s Great Lakes coasts. The program awards federal funds from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Office for Coastal Management in the U.S. Department of Commerce to local governments and other entities for innovative coastal initiatives, Evers added.

The next Request for Proposals will be available in August 2023, with an application deadline of early November 2023.

A complete list of grants is available here.