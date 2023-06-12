Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Keller Inc. adds 6 new employees

By: Daily Reporter Staff June 12, 2023 10:51 am

Keller Inc. has hired six new employees for its Madison and Kaukauna locations.

Autumn Stack has joined Keller as an administrative assistant in its Madison office, Dakota Kuhnke was hired as a carpentry craftsman in its Kaukauna location, Dylan Buckholt was hired as a building craftsman in its Kaukauna location, Ethan Koeller as a youth apprentice in its Kaukauna location, Gage Stahmann as a steel shop youth apprentice in its Kaukauna location, and Zach Boeckman as a flatwork craftsman in its Kaukauna location.

