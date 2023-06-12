Kraus-Anderson adds to Milwaukee staff

Kraus-Anderson Milwaukee is bolstering its staff and has hired Jordan Guth as project manager, Ray Zauner as superintendent and Rachel Orta as project coordinator.

Guth previously served as a project manager at Greenfire Management Services in Milwaukee. He also was the founder and designer at Duck Duck Guth LLC and received his B.S. in Civil Engineering from the Milwaukee School of Engineering. He also is a retired MLB athlete (Philadelphia Phillies).

Zauner has been a site superintendent for 31 years, where he has managed projects in the retail, commercial, multifamily, health care, industrial and food industries. Most recently, he was a superintendent for KVG Building Corp. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

Rachel Orta comes to Kraus-Anderson from Generac Power Systems in Waukesha, where she was a corporate development project coordinator. She received her Bachelor’s degree from Concordia University in Mequon.