Thiensville developer seizes ‘unique opportunity’ and buys former Mequon Pick ‘n Save

Thiensville-based developer Devo Properties bought a former Pick ‘n Save grocery store in Mequon after 12 years of vacancy.

The development company, owned by real estate attorney Greg Devorkin, on May 31 paid $6.15 million for the property at 11300 N. Port Washington Road, according to Wisconsin Department of Revenue records.

Buying the former grocery store was a “unique opportunity” because it was rare to find a standalone building along the Interstate 43 corridor, Greg Devorkin, owner of Devo Properties, told The Daily Reporter.

Devorkin’s company is working with CBRE to find leasing tenants. According to CBRE, the property has a 42,330-square-foot main level and a 3,352-square-foot mezzanine. The lot is around 5 acres.

The building is part of Mequon Marketplace, which includes Wells Fargo, Visionworks, and Walgreens.

The original lease holder had paid for the lease during the time the property was vacant, preventing new tenants or owners from using the space, Mequon Mayor Andrew Nerbun told The Daily Reporter Monday.

“From my perspective, the sale is a positive sign for the city. It really was not on the market too long,” Nerbun added.

There hasn’t been a proposal to redevelop or open a new business the property yet, Nerbun said.

Devorkin noted that he wanted to come in with a “specific proposal” and added he was in talks with interested tenants.

The Daily Reporter reached out to Milwaukee-based Boulder Venture, which was the previous owner according to state records. As of publication, the company hasn’t responded to questions.

The Pick ‘n Save at the address closed in 2011 as a new Metro Market was built near by.

The Mequon Marketplace was built in 1998, according to CBRE.

“Now that it is sold, I’m eager to see what the new owner is proposing for this location. No formal proposals have come forward as of yet, but I know the new owner has been in contact with city staff about possible uses that are a fit for the zoning of the property,” Nerbun said.