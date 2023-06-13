ChatGPT fervor fuels construction technologists to answer questions

Construction technology industry veterans in a virtual panel discussion on Tuesday said they were “cautiously optimistic” about large language models (LLM) such as Chat GPT and its potential for construction. Hosted by Atlanta-based Document Crunch, three self-described “technological evangelists” shared that generative artificial intelligence (AI) was still in its early stages.

A large language model, or LLM, is an algorithm that can summarize, translate, predict and generate text and other content from knowledge it pulls out of massive datasets, according to the software company Nvidia. These AI applications can summarize articles, write stories and engage in conversations. They can also be trained with construction data or be used to break down complicated contracts.

Jeff Sample, the “technology evanglist” for content platform Join, Kris Lengieza, the vice president of global partnerships and alliances for Procore technologies, and Trent Kelly, chief operating officer at Document Crunch all discussed the potential role of LLMs in construction’s future. Josh Levy, the CEO of Document Crunch, took questions and moderated the panel discussion.

Early in the discussion, Miskelly described ChatGPT as the “latest and greatest” AI for answering questions and was accessible to anyone. However, asking specific questions and giving context to the program was key to getting valuable information and ideas out of it, he added.

“Think of it as the latest and great question and answering generative AI you can get your hands on. With that said, context is key and what you feed it is going to have a huge impact on the results you can give it,” Miskelly, who has worked in construction technology for the last 15 years, noted.

Levy said he had received more questions than ever from contractors asking about their private information being leaked, intentionally or unintentionally, when using LLMs. He compared using generative AI to using current technology like search engines or applications like Alexa and Siri and emphasized trust users need to have in vendors and platforms.

“We’ve had apps like Alex and Siri sit by while we have private conversations and other services to upload company and private data into. (LLMs) is the equivalent of putting company data into a search engine and using that. The overarching trust of vendors and platforms you work with is incredibly important. I don’t think we’re asking people to make a larger leap for data privacy than they have in the past,” Levy said.

Contractors should ask if they were OK with the rest of the world knowing about the questions they ask a program or entering something that someone else can learn from, Lengezia, who has worked with contractors for 15 years, said at the conference.

Some companies used their own in-house LLMs to keep their information safe, Miskelly noted.

“It’s important to realize these models have been being built for years and many of them are already behind in proprietary fashion being used. We use our own proprietary models being used to review documents,” he added.

Experts reiterated that the technology was in its early phases of training and warned users to be wary of misinformation or inaccurate information generated by artificial intelligence, given models such as ChatGPT use information taken from the idea. It’s prudent to have an expert on hand to pick the valuable information from the garbage, the panel added.

“It is very much a trust-but-verify tool. An important piece is to understand how these large language models get trained. There’s a lot of misinformation on the Internet and it’s that’s what models are based on and how they’re trained, you get a lot of garbage in and garbage out. As OpenAI (the artificial intelligence company that introduced ChatGPT) and model providers move up levels to train models, the human feedback loop… begins to kick out garbage and apply reasoning process to these models is where the magic happens,” Miskelly said.

Contractors looking to utilize these models were “in the driver’s seat” to decide whether they received good information and feedback, he noted. He said the best way experts have used the large language models are for brainstorming and learning to think outside the box – breaking out of the status quo of what they might usually think about in their day-to-day.

Companies will still need a human element as technology becomes more prevalent, and contractors shouldn’t sacrifice project executives and foreman to only use AI, Sample noted. “It’s never going to put work in place, it’s not going to pour concrete behind me there,” he added.

The technology has potential to change work for construction planners because it allows for a user to ask large language models follow up questions, tweak what they asked and refine what they get out of it, Lengieza said. “You can ask it something and take the first result of what you’ve asked, but you can also tweak your questions and ask it to follow up,” he added, and instead of filling out a form using an AI can become a “conversation” with data or a contract.

The early LLMs were still only in “single-player mode,” and there has yet to be technology where more than one person can talk to an LLM at the same time, Lengieza noted.

While programs such as ChatGPT caught the most attention from many American industries and the general public, experts cautioned those who used it do so with responsibility. Lengieza and Miskelly both said the current LLM was in its early stages and was “two or three iterations” from being a valuable model for all products in construction.

“Do it, but with care,” Sample said.

“Feed it good information related to things we’re looking for. We need to be responsible about how fast we move and how we trust the technology,” Lazienga added.

To watch the recording of Document Crunch’s webinar, click here.