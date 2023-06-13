Inside the FBI Milwaukee Division – 7 years post construction

Published June 13, 2023 at 8:33 a.m. CDT

By Steve Schuster and Ethan Duran

The FBI Milwaukee Division’s current Field Office had its seventh anniversary earlier in June. The FBI Milwaukee Division relocated from downtown Milwaukee to St. Francis in 2016.

Retrofitting a regular office space to serve as the main office for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Milwaukee Division was no easy task, said Matt Connolly who serves as the President of Government projects with Las Vegas-based Molasky Group.

“It took a lot of unique engineering and construction,” Connolly said during an interview with The Daily Reporter Monday.

FBI Milwaukee Division’s construction project was unique.

“This is one of the few FBI field offices that utilized an existing building and completely renovated to meet the agency’s new construction specs. The existing property in St. Francis was a great fit and it is in such a unique location, on the bluffs of Lake Michigan,” Connolly noted.

Noting Molasky had already developed six FBI field offices throughout the country, he said, “our experienced team was able to navigate the complexities of the project and work closely with FBI subject matter experts to meet their facility needs. Most FBI buildings are constructed brand new from the ground up. This retrofit project was one of the most challenging and rewarding at the same time.”

Minneapolis-based Kraus-Anderson was the General Contractor assigned to the project and HGA of Milwaukee and Minneapolis served as the primary contractor for the FBI’s Milwaukee Division office, according to Molasky.

Crews renovated 65,000 square feet and added 18,000 square feet. The 83,000-square-foot building has a LEED Gold Certification, according to engineering consultant Thornton Tomasetti, who provided protective design services to HGA.

History of FBI Milwaukee Division

German mining equipment manufacturer Harnischfeger Industries built its world headquarters on the shores of Lake Michigan in the 1990s in the same location as the current home to FBI Milwaukee Field Office, according to the Society of Architectural Historians. Kahler Slater designed the first iteration of the office building in 1996 which was then taken over by Stark Investments. Previously (before the Kilbourn Avenue office), the FBI Milwaukee Division’s office was located inside the Federal Courthouse on Michigan Street in downtown Milwaukee.

The FBI Milwaukee division first open its doors around 1917, but later closed in 1925 and Wisconsin was reassigned to the Chicago and St. Paul divisions. On May 10, 1935, the Milwaukee Division was reopened in remodeled space in ten rooms on the 10th floor of the Bankers Building.

In the early 1940s, the FBI Milwaukee Division investigated activities by Nazi sympathizers and other wartime enemies within its territory. In September 1942, an investigation by Milwaukee FBI agents resulted in denaturalization proceedings against Hans Behnke, Midwest secretary of a pro-Nazi group the Milwaukee Volksbund, and a member of the “Friends of the New Germany.”

By December 1942, the FBI Milwaukee Division had arrested more than 100 “enemy aliens” in Wisconsin who posed a threat to national security; many were members of the Volksbund at Camp Hindenburg, Wisconsin.

In the 1980’s the FBI Milwaukee Division was busy investigating the Milwaukee Mafia, including the leader of the La Cosa Nostra operations in Milwaukee, who was later convicted of skimming over two million dollars from Las Vegas casinos that were secretly owned by the Mafia.

During an in-person interview on June 5, 2023, FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Milwaukee Division (ASAC) Robert Botsch explained officials at FBI headquarters had conversations with Molasky Group, to best determine, “what are the parameters that GSA and FBI will allow for a building and how to we make that fit for what we need here.”

The nearly 83,000-square-foot, $45 million, four-story Class A building opened at 3600 S. Lake Dr. in 2016, according to Molasky.

“When Molasky bought it, they tore the building down to the concrete and basically started over. Literally everything was torn out of this building down to the concrete frame and re-built.” ASAC Botsch said.

The 20-year lease which began in 2016 for a new single tenant building is quite a contrast to the FBI Milwaukee Division’s previous home which shared building space with several other tenants.

The General Services Administration (GSA) told The Daily Reporter Tuesday that the lease for the St. Francis building began March 25, 2016, and expires on March 24, 2036.

The new office space has other new advantages, ASAC Botsch said.

“One of the benefits to having an FBI standalone building is that we have the ability to control the entire facility, the grounds and the perimeter. The old building was a multi-tenant structure that had a variety of different people in it. There was a restaurant in the basement and there was underground parking, which from our standpoint after Oklahoma City is never a good idea,” ASAC Botsch added noting that you can’t regulate incoming vehicles and what they contain.

From an infrastructure perspective the St. Francis office also offers a wide range of advantages.

“We have way more capabilities in this building than we did in the last one as well as space … When it comes to the ability to have better internet, better computer service, better telephone capability, better everything,” ASAC Bostch said, noting that the joint terrorism taskforce and groups that focus on public corruption sit in the new space.

According to ASAC Botch, the new building also offers more space to house 200 FBI employees as well as other task force officers (from other federal agencies) who may co-locate, and local and state government law enforcement officials who frequently work in collaboration with the FBI, such as the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation.

The previous Milwaukee Division downtown office came with other limitations.

“The other building was very limited in scope. It was built for the 20 years prior to us being in that structure. This (current building) was built in 2016 for our current footprint,” ASAC Botsch added.

The St. Francis building offer a great deal more collaboration space, FBI officials noted.

“We have significantly more taskforce space in order to collaborate and work together with our state and local partners,” Botsch said, noting that the extra space also allows the FBI the ability to offer “enhanced training here in our training room.”

The space and autonomy the agents get here makes the new location “hundreds” of times better than the Bureau’s former home,ASAC Botsch told The Daily Reporter. Botsch noted one of the biggest aspects of the building was security.

“Generally speaking, we are 100 times better off than we were downtown when it comes to the space, equipment, and infrastructure,” he added.

Originally the building had served as a powerplant, said ASAC Botsch.

“I remember when I was a kid this was still a power plant,” he added.

All construction contractors also had to be vetted for this project.

“From a security standpoint, any of the contractors who worked on the facility needed to go through limited background checks in order to be able to make sure that you don’t have people who are wanted or have major criminal issues in their background that are working on an FBI facility,” said FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Milwaukee Division (ASAC) Robert Botsch during an in-person interview June 5.

The vetting doesn’t stop once the project was complete.

“If we need maintenance that needs to be done on the building, everybody needs to go through a limited background investigation, in order to be able to come through the door,” he added.

When you walk into the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Milwaukee Division office, the Lake Michigan views are difficult to miss, and other FBI field offices throughout the nation pale in comparison, officials noted.

“We’re told that FBI Tampa has a water view, but it’s a distant water view. We are by far the closest to the water,” said ASAC Botsch.

“The FBI Director said that we have the best view in the entire FBI, because we are literally sitting right on the water,” as stated by ASAC Botsch.

“On any given day, you can’t tell if it’s a lake or an ocean. From our standpoint you can’t complain coming to work when you look out the window and you’ve got this view,” he added.

In the building’s basement you’ll find a gun vault for tactical operations, a sally port, an interview room for detainees, and a training area for agents and members of the FBI’s Citizens Academy program. The foyer between the first and second floor has a glass wall overlooking the lake, complete with a lounge area and balcony seating.

The second floor is home to a large classroom that can be reorganized into separate classrooms with a temporary wall or a command post for law enforcement operations and investigations. Conference rooms allow high command staff to meet and fiber under the floor connect all internet and telephone operations, allowing for a highly customizable workspace.

The first floor of the building features an FBI museum made with members’ personal collections, a bulletin board with the Bureau’s top 10 most wanted fugitives, and a wall of the last decade of cases.

Outside of the employee kitchen is a wall memorializing fallen agents across the U.S., including Special Agent W. Carter Baum, the namesake of the building.

ASAC Botsch noted that in the previous office, FBI agents would walk across the street for dinner at Elsa’s, but since the relocation to St. Francis, there are not many restaurants or shops nearby, so agents often dine inside the building.

The terrorist attacks of 9/11 resulted in major changes within the FBI, including the Milwaukee Division, as preventing future terrorist strikes became the Bureau’s overriding priority. Since the 9/11 attacks, the Milwaukee Division has played a significant role in terrorism-related investigations, according to the FBI. The Milwaukee Division continues investigating traditional crimes such as: national security, cyber, public corruption, violent crimes, civil rights, healthcare fraud, and other white-collar crimes.