TOP BIDDERS: The biggest recent winning bids around the state

By: Ethan Duran June 13, 2023 9:15 am

1. AMOUNT: $4,250,326

AWARDED TO: Kruczek Construction, Inc., Green Bay

PROJECT: Village of Marathon City, Re-Bid – Marathon – North Business Park Improvements

2. AMOUNT: $3,998,955

AWARDED TO: August Winter & Sons, Inc., Appleton

PROJECT: Village of Tigerton, WWTF Upgrade

3. AMOUNT: $3,073,972

AWARDED TO: Century Fence Company, Pewaukee

PROJECT: WisDot May “23” Highway Letting 5, Milwaukee – Cudahy, S of Clybourn-N of Lincoln Memorial, IH 794 Fencing.

4. AMOUNT: $955,115

AWARDED TO: J. Miller Electric, Inc., Port Washington

PROJECT: Lake Pewaukee Sanitary District, Lift Stations 9, 12, and 14 Generator Building Additions 8193-10016.200

5. AMOUNT: $693,500

AWARDED TO: Johnson Controls, Inc., Milwaukee

PROJECT: City of La Crosse, La Crosse Center Boiler Replacement

6. AMOUNT: $637,247

AWARDED TO: Custofoam Corporation, Mauston

PROJECT: General Prime Contractor Bidders, Roof Replacement, Buildings E And F, Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center, Department of Health Services, Mauston

7. AMOUNT: $555,433

AWARDED TO: Illingworth-Kilgust Mechanical, Milwaukee

PROJECT: MEP Bidders, Bathroom and Program Space Remodel, CRSP Building, Southern Wisconsin Center, Department of Health Services, Union Grove (Plumbing & Mechanical)

8. AMOUNT: $535,455

AWARDED TO: Mid City Corporation, Butler

PROJECT: Waukesha Water Utility, N. Greenfield Avenue, Center Road, & Hillcrest Reservoir Loop Improvement Project

9. AMOUNT: $527,000

AWARDED TO: MZ Construction, Inc., Livingston

PROJECT: General Prime Contractor Bidders, Re-Bid – South Hall Elevator Upgrades, Prairie Du Chien Correctional Institution Department of Corrections, Prairie Du Chien

10. AMOUNT: $405,220

AWARDED TO: Wolf Paving Co., Inc., Oconomowoc

PROJECT: Village of Waukesha, 2023 Road Program


