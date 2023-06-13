TOP BIDDERS: The biggest recent winning bids around the state

1. AMOUNT: $4,250,326
AWARDED TO: Kruczek Construction, Inc., Green Bay
PROJECT: Village of Marathon City, Re-Bid – Marathon – North Business Park Improvements
2. AMOUNT: $3,998,955
AWARDED TO: August Winter & Sons, Inc., Appleton
PROJECT: Village of Tigerton, WWTF Upgrade
3. AMOUNT: $3,073,972
AWARDED TO: Century Fence Company, Pewaukee
PROJECT: WisDot May “23” Highway Letting 5, Milwaukee – Cudahy, S of Clybourn-N of Lincoln Memorial, IH 794 Fencing.
4. AMOUNT: $955,115
AWARDED TO: J. Miller Electric, Inc., Port Washington
PROJECT: Lake Pewaukee Sanitary District, Lift Stations 9, 12, and 14 Generator Building Additions 8193-10016.200
5. AMOUNT: $693,500
AWARDED TO: Johnson Controls, Inc., Milwaukee
PROJECT: City of La Crosse, La Crosse Center Boiler Replacement
6. AMOUNT: $637,247
AWARDED TO: Custofoam Corporation, Mauston
PROJECT: General Prime Contractor Bidders, Roof Replacement, Buildings E And F, Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center, Department of Health Services, Mauston
7. AMOUNT: $555,433
AWARDED TO: Illingworth-Kilgust Mechanical, Milwaukee
PROJECT: MEP Bidders, Bathroom and Program Space Remodel, CRSP Building, Southern Wisconsin Center, Department of Health Services, Union Grove (Plumbing & Mechanical)
8. AMOUNT: $535,455
AWARDED TO: Mid City Corporation, Butler
PROJECT: Waukesha Water Utility, N. Greenfield Avenue, Center Road, & Hillcrest Reservoir Loop Improvement Project
9. AMOUNT: $527,000
AWARDED TO: MZ Construction, Inc., Livingston
PROJECT: General Prime Contractor Bidders, Re-Bid – South Hall Elevator Upgrades, Prairie Du Chien Correctional Institution Department of Corrections, Prairie Du Chien
10. AMOUNT: $405,220
AWARDED TO: Wolf Paving Co., Inc., Oconomowoc
PROJECT: Village of Waukesha, 2023 Road Program