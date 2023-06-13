Wauwatosa Plan Commission rejects Chick-fil-A drive-thru plans over traffic concerns

The Wauwatosa Plan Commission on Monday denied plans for a Chick-fil-A drive-thru restaurant on Mayfair Road. The chain first introduced plans for a drive-thru last year and had to revise its plans after being turned away by city officials.

Chick-fil-A wanted to raze a pair of office buildings and construct a 5,224-square-foot free-standing restaurant with two drive-thru, according to company officials. The chain planned to open the restaurant at 2825 and 2835 N. Mayfair Road.

The new plans would have closed three of four existing access points to Mayfair Road following Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) advice, company officials said. This would create a single midpoint, full access drive to lower the number of points traffic needs to merge on Mayfair Road, officials added.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reviewed and approved of the chain’s latest traffic impact analysis, city officials said. However, Wauwatosa Police Chief James MacGillis said in a letter to the Plan Commission he had “serious concerns” for the proposal and the added influx of cars would mean trouble for pedestrians and traffic safety.

“Chick-Fil-A restaurants bring an innumerable daily customer base as seen from their success in other municipalities. I believe that would also happen in the city of Wauwatosa due to the restaurant’s popularity, however the proposed location will have a significant negative effect on traffic and pedestrian safety,” MacGillis added.

In its plans, the chain said the drive-thru lanes are made to hold enough cars in the property and having only one entrance follows state and city plans. The building’s location lets people safely access the public sidewalk with a marked crosswalk, according to company officials.

Chick-fil-A originally submitted plans for a drive-thru restaurant in November of 2022, but those plans were rejected.